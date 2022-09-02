Submit Release
Back to School: Stress & Anxiety Relief with the Lovetuner

MALIBU, CA, US, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's that time of year when summer is slowly coming to a close, and many are heading back to their jobs or the classroom and college campuses.

This is exciting and inspiring but can also be a source of stress and anxiety. Starting something new, making new friends, having deadlines, and a big workload. It can definitely feel overwhelming and it becomes apparent how important having inner balance is.

Connecting to the 528 hz frequency

The Lovetuner is really effective for anyone experiencing these moments of stress and anxiety. It's a meditation tool (or some would say an anxiety relief product) that's easy to carry or hang around ones neck, making it available on the go. If someone is feeling emotionally overwhelmed and needing a moment of calm, finding a couple of minutes to take a breathing break with a meditation tool can help relieve stress and anxiety.

By connecting one's exhale with the 528 hz frequency, the nervous system will calm down and feel more aligned with the environment. The magical 528hz sound frequency will literally "tune" one into resonance with themselves and the world around them, while the deep breathing will bring about feelings of relaxation. It will also be easier to concentrate on work and assignments after a tuning session.

Many users report feeling more focused after tuning. Whenever they’re experiencing a level of stress or anxiety, they take a moment to step outside with their Anxiety Necklaces and take a little break to connect with the 528hz Love Frequency. Immediately they feel more centered and more focused.
We care about your mental health and encourage everyone to do this self-compassion exercise and find inner calm through the power of the 528hz frequency.

