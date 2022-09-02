Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,138 in the last 365 days.

The Benefits of Aligning with the 528 Hz Frequency

Lovetuner Tune into the Love Frequency

Tune into the Love Frequency

Lovetuner Beach Meditation in Malibu Utilizing the Power of the 528hz Healing Frequency

Lovetuner Meditation Utilizing the Power of the 528hz Healing Frequency

The Lovetuner Bronze 528hz Breathing & Meditation Device

The Lovetuner Bronze 528hz Breathing & Meditation Device

MALIBU, CA, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meditation has become a lot more mainstream in recent years, and meditating – especially when practiced daily – is important to keep one's mental health in tip top shape. There are many ways to meditate, and there are many meditation tools available.

But what makes the Lovetuner uniquely different from any other meditation device, is its ability to align the user with the optimal frequency.
The Solfeggio frequencies all have distinct benefits, but 528 Hz stands out in terms of its healing powers. It’s also often referred to as the Love Frequency or the Vibration of Love.

The 528 Hz frequency is found in almost every living organism, from human DNA to chlorophyll. It’s also one of the Solfeggio frequencies with proven health benefits. It has a deep-rooted relationship with nature. Chlorophyll (in plants) vibrates at this frequency. Bees buzz at this magical frequency to pollinate flowers. And the air we breathe is made up of this exact number of Hz.

The vibrations made from 528 hertz resonate and connect with all living things around it. It has extraordinary benefits to the extent that we, as human beings, sometimes can’t even begin to comprehend, but that date back to ancient civilizations. Healers would often use the healing frequency to bless, heal and manifest goodness.

How Do the Healing Frequency and the Anxiety Necklace Benefit You?

The necklace connects the exhale with the power of the Healing Frequency. Much like a string instrument that needs to be tuned, we - as humans, as vibrational beings - also need “tuning”. Just like musical instruments. And that is the incredible value of this product: It aligns the user with the magical frequency.
Some of the amazing benefits that might be experienced when one starts using the anxiety necklace and aligning with the Love Frequency every day are, anxiety relief, reduced stress, improved lung capacity, mindfulness and focus. Feeling of being more aware and more balanced are also common. Besides, these products can also be ideal stress relief gifts to offer to someone who is in distress.

And these are just some of the known benefits.

Lovetuner Team
Lovetuner
+1 310-457-5697
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

The Lovetuner Brings You into Alignment

You just read:

The Benefits of Aligning with the 528 Hz Frequency

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.