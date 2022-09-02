Submit Release
Louisiana Department of Health announces intent to award External Quality Review Organization contract

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced its intent to contract with the following External Quality Review Organization (EQRO) after completing the review of proposals: Health Services Advisory Group, Inc.

The Request for Proposals for an EQRO for the Medicaid managed care program was released on October 28, 2021. Proposals were due on January 4, 2022. The department received proposals from The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence, Health Services Advisory Group, Inc., and Island Peer Review Organization, Inc. (d/b/a IPRO).  

The EQRO contractor will provide analysis and evaluation of aggregated data and information on quality, accessibility, and timeliness of services provided by contracted Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCO), Dental Prepaid Ambulatory Health Plans (PAHP), and a Behavioral Health Prepaid Inpatient Health Plan (PIHP) for eligible Medicaid enrollees.

This notice only announces the intent to contract. Contract awards are not final until the completion of the 14-day protest period and the resolution of any protests. The protest period begins on September 1, 2022 and ends on September 14, 2022.  

