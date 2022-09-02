Auto Draft

Submit Release
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Audrey Butler and the reappointment of Dr. Carl “Rick” Lentz III to the Halifax Health Board of Commissioners.

 

Audrey Butler, PhD

Butler is a former Lecturer for the University of Iowa. She is a board member for the Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens, a board member for the Community Foundation of Volusia and Flagler counties, as well as former chair of the Pace Center for Girls serving Volusia and Flagler counties. Butler earned her bachelor’s degree and doctorate degree in chemical engineering from the University of Iowa.

 

Dr. Carl “Rick” Lentz III

Dr. Lentz is a retired surgeon for Lentz Plastic Surgery. He was formerly the president of the Volusia County and Florida’s Medical Association. Dr. Lentz served in the United States Air Force, United States Army, and the United States Army Reserves retiring as Colonel with honorable discharge. Dr. Lentz earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Emory University and his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Miami.

 

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

###

