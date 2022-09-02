9/2/2022



**Consumer Alert**

CFO Jimmy Patronis: Beware of Labor Day Weekend Sales Scams For Immediate Release: Friday, September 2, 2022



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis warns Floridians to be on the lookout for scams this Labor Day Weekend when shopping online for holiday sales. To protect consumers, CFO Patronis encourages Floridians to follow tips from the



CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As Floridians shop sales during the Labor Day Weekend, it’s important that consumers stay on guard for fraud and scams. Shoppers will be looking to take advantage of the big holiday weekend sales, but unfortunately, fraudsters will take this as an opportunity to scam you out of your hard earned money. Never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or by using a money transfer service. Also, resist any high pressure sales tactics that force you to act immediately. Legitimate businesses will give you time to make a decision. Anyone who pressures you to pay or give them your personal information is likely a scammer. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it is. For the sake of your wallet, stay on guard and know the signs of a scam before it’s too late.”



• Know the advertiser. Some of the best deals are only available online, but be careful. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, so make sure you shop with a legitimate site. If the site is missing contact information, that is a red flag. Check out retailers at BBB.org before you shop.

• Check a site’s security settings. If the site is secure, its URL (web address) should start with HTTPS:// and include a lock icon on the purchase or shopping cart page.

• Be a savvy shopper. When shopping online, take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order. Look for the return policy; although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, others have restocking fees. Some items cannot be returned; know before you buy.

• Protect personal information. Read a site’s privacy policy and understand what personal data is requested and how it will be used. If a site doesn’t have a privacy policy, that’s a big red flag that it may be a scam.



