Route 4003 McKnight Road Ramp Closures Start Tuesday Ross Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ramp closures on McKnight Road (Route 4003) at Babcock Boulevard in Ross Township, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, September 6 weather permitting.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the following ramps will close to traffic through late September:

Traffic will be detoured via Babcock Boulevard and Siebert Road. Crews from JET Excavating Company will install netting on the McKnight Road Bridge over Babcock Boulevard.

Motorists are advised to use caution, slow down, and be prepared for changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

