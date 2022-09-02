LIFE Sends Emergency Aid to Pakistan

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to recent reports, the flood of Pakistan has devastated the whole country with over two million acres of land washed under water, leaving over 1,200 dead, washing away over 1,000,000 livestock and acres of agriculture.

This has been the worse flood that Pakistan has seen in over a decade, putting the country is in need now more than ever of humanitarian aid. Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) recently sent emergency aid to thousands of families in need in Pakistan, including food baskets, tents, hot meals and medications that are urgently needed.

“Pakistan unfortunately got hit hard with a flood, but as a humanitarian organization, it is our duty to put our foot forth in helping the many families in need during such a disaster. When disaster strikes, LIFE works quickly around the clock to provide emergency aid; afterall, where there is LIFE, there is hope,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.

With much of the food supply washed away during the flood, the people of Pakistan are expected to face a serious food shortage. The current risk of water-borne illnesses is predicted to lead to more causalities, especially in children.

"There is now a high risk of water-borne, deadly diseases spreading rapidly — diarrhea, cholera, dengue, malaria," UNICEF Pakistan representative Abdullah Fadil told a Geneva press briefing.
According to UN agencies, the situation will only continue to deteriorate as winter is just eight weeks away in some parts of the country.

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. Life is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Life is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief.​ Over the past 28 years, Life has distributed over $502.9 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 46 countries. Life works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Palestine (through our office in Israel), Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, Life rushes to answer to the call of help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. Our Mission... Life for Relief and Development’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, Life is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, Life works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

