Applications Available for 2022-2023 Agricultural Enhancement Program

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) announces the application dates for this year’s Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) cost share program are Oct. 1-7, 2022. Producers fulfill requirements to defray the costs of strategic investments in their operations. The goal is to increase profitability and efficiency while promoting long-term investments in Tennessee’s agriculture.

“Agriculture plays a crucial role in Tennessee’s economy, and we’ve made strong investments to ensure the industry continues to thrive,” said Governor Bill Lee. “This program will benefit farmers across rural Tennessee, and I welcome every farm family to apply.”

TAEP has supported agricultural production projects through a cost share program for more than 17 years and has invested over $224 million in 74,619 producer projects. In their latest study, the University of Tennessee Agri-industry Modeling and Analysis Group estimates that each TAEP dollar generates $6.09 in local economies.

“This program promotes investment in long-term improvements on Tennessee producer operations,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “The success of TAEP can be attributed to Tennessee’s agricultural families who are committed to sustaining and expanding their businesses. TDA’s support from legislators, industry partners, and Governor Lee have kept the program going strong.”

Tennessee farmers who are applying for cost share assistance for the first time and have been farming fewer than ten years may be eligible for the Beginning Farmer option under Application A to improve their operation.

Producers may qualify for up to 50 percent cost share in a variety of programs. Application A covers livestock equipment, genetics, hay storage, herd health, livestock solutions, permanent working structures, dairy solutions, and row crop solutions. The hay storage program is available this year, alternating with hay equipment as an eligible program every other year.

Application B is for farmers with investments in agritourism, fruits and vegetables, honeybees, horticulture, organics, and value-added products. Application C is for commercial poultry growers.

Approval notifications will be mailed mid-December. Program purchases can be made starting Oct. 1, 2022 and must be completed by the program’s final reimbursement request deadline. Participants should make purchases and submit reimbursement requests in a timely manner to avoid processing delays.

Producers are encouraged to work with their local extension agent or a TDA representative to complete the application. For more information and program applications, visit www.TN.gov/taep or call 1-800-342-8206.