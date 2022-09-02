With 10.10% CAGR, Global Visitor Management Software Market Size Worth USD 2724.42 Million by 2028 | Visitor Management Software Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Visitor Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Component (Software, Services, Professional Services, Consulting, Deployment & Integration, Support & Maintenance, Managed Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Application (Historical Visitor Tracking, Compliance Management & Fraud Detection, Security Management, Parking Management, Meeting Room Management, Contact Tracing), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom & IT, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, Government & Public Sector, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Utilities, Others (Media & Entertainment, Education, Research, and Real Estate)), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Visitor Management Software Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1529.50 Million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 10.10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 2724.42 Million by 2028."

The report analyses the Visitor Management Software market's drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Visitor Management Software market.

What is Visitor Management Software? How big is the Visitor Management Software Industry?

Visitor management software is designed for enterprises and startups. It facilitates the collection, observation, documentation, and retrieval of visitor data to efficiently manage visitor flow in the office or building grounds. In addition to these capabilities, the software includes an ID scanner, a watch list, pre-registration, registration management, and visitor tracking.

Visitor control includes features such as fingerprint scanning and automatic recognition of frequent visitors. It generates access cards with the necessary access rights based on the type of visitor. This program allows visitors to register and notifies staff personnel. It eliminates human error and ensures that personnel provide above-average performance while remaining safe on-site.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Visitor Management Software market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 10.10% between 2022 and 2028.

The Visitor Management Software market size was worth around US$ 1529.50 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 2724.42 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

By component, the software category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the compliance management and fraud detection category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the global visitor management software market in 2021.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global visitor management software market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global visitor management software market include:

Honeywell

Pitney Bowes

Envoy

Proxyclick

SmartSpace Software Plc

AlertEnterprise

iLobby

Qminder

InVentry

Genetec

Jolly Technologies

MRI Software

Parabit Systems

Veristream

Vuetura

Asiatact

Spla

Greetly

HID Global

Vizmo

Traction Guest, and more..



Market Dynamics:

The paperless technique of visitor management fosters the growth of the global visitor management software market by lowering costs and reducing human labor by eliminating the need for paper records to track visitor arrival and departure timings. The increasing installation of software-based security solutions for intruder detection in office buildings is likely to fuel market expansion. Furthermore, firms are utilizing visitor management systems to streamline security and compliance regulations.

However, concerns about identity theft and data security linked with visitor management software may hamper industry expansion. On the other hand, increased awareness of the potential benefits of visitor management software is expected to provide attractive chances for market expansion during the forecast period.

Visitor Management Software Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on a variety of entities, including nations, organizations, and the medical community. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, businesses have been moving swiftly to implement collaborative apps. The pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus made 2020 a year that was marked by significant change in the security and technology industries. These days, most enterprises are run entirely online. The efficient monitoring and supervision of third-party visitors became a primary focus for companies all around the world in the year 2020.

Visitor Management Software Market: Segmentation Analysis



Visitor Management Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global visitor management software market is segregated based on the component, deployment mode, organization size, application, vertical, and region. Based on the component, the market is segregated into software, services, professional services, consulting, deployment & integration, support & maintenance, and managed services. In 2021, the software segment dominated the visitor management software market. Based on the deployment mode, the market is segregated into the cloud and on-premises. In 2021, the cloud category dominated the visitor management software market.

Based on organization size, the market is segregated into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In 2021, small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) dominated the market. Based on application, the market is segregated into historical visitor tracking, compliance management & fraud detection, security management, parking management, meeting room management, and contact tracing. In 2021, the compliance management & fraud detection category dominated the market.

Based on vertical, the market is segregated into banking, financial services, & insurance, healthcare & life sciences, telecom & IT, retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, travel & hospitality, government & public sector, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, and others (media & entertainment, education, research, and real estate). In 2021, the banking, financial services, & insurance category dominate the global visitor management software market.

Regional Analysis:

The global visitor management software market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the global market for visitor management software in 2021. The region's developing industrial infrastructure encourages visitor management software adoption, which is anticipated to hasten the region's expansion in the global visitor management software market.

Additionally, there has been a significant demand for visitor management software in the United States due to market leaders' rising investments in perimeter security and access control. To safeguard the safety of their employees, however, 61% of American businesses have switched from paper logbooks to visitor management software, per the study.

Recent Industry Developments:

In July 2021 : Pitney Bowes recently unveiled a new and improved lineup of Cross-Border Services to assist online retailers, from independent small business owners to major online marketplaces, in expanding their operations and effectively reaching more international customers.

: Pitney Bowes recently unveiled a new and improved lineup of Cross-Border Services to assist online retailers, from independent small business owners to major online marketplaces, in expanding their operations and effectively reaching more international customers. In February 2021: A global supplier of radio frequency identification (RFID) portable readers, Technology Solutions (TSL) UK Ltd., was bought by HID Global, according to an announcement. By including tested portable RFID readers into its broad array of tags and IoT enablement solutions, the purchase of TSL will strengthen HID's global position as a pioneer in identification technology.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1529.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2724.42 Million CAGR Growth Rate 10.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Honeywell, Pitney Bowes, Envoy, Proxyclick, SmartSpace Software Plc, AlertEnterprise, iLobby, Qminder, InVentry, Genetec, Jolly Technologies, MRI Software, Parabit Systems, Veristream, Vuetura, Asiatact, Spla, Greetly, HID Global, Vizmo, Traction Guest, VersionX, Veris, Visitorz.io, Heptagon Technologies, piLOBI, Visitly, Carson Living, Wellcome.me., and Others Key Segment By Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global visitor management software market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Software

Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Deployment and integration

Support and maintenance

Managed Services

By Deployment Mode

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Application

Historical visitor tracking

Compliance management and fraud detection

Security management

Parking management

Meeting room management

Contact tracing

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare and life sciences

Telecom and it

Retail and consumer goods

Manufacturing

Travel and hospitality

Government and public sector

Transportation and logistics

Energy and utilities

Others (media and entertainment, education, research, and real estate)

By Region

North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

