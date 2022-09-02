CIBC donates $50,000 to support flood relief efforts in Pakistan

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it is donating $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to support relief operations in Pakistan, following heavy monsoon rains and floods that have caused the deaths of thousands and catastrophic damage to infrastructure across the country since mid-June.

"The sea-like flood waters impacting Pakistan have destroyed homes, crops, livelihoods, and infrastructure, leaving millions of people vulnerable and creating an urgent need for support," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand, and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "In light of these tragic events, we join our clients and team members in supporting ongoing humanitarian response efforts across the country."

CIBC invites Canadians to help those in need by donating to the Canadian Red Cross. Monies raised will enable them to provide critical emergency assistance in response to this disaster, as well as related and future disasters.

CIBC is also accepting public donations to the CIBC Foundation Pakistan Impact Fund, which will help support humanitarian organizations with providing relief, recovery and resiliency activities in Pakistan.

