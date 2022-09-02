Dallas Business Journal Names UMI Marketing Solutions One of the Best Places to Work in North Texas

We believe that when you treat your employees well and give them opportunities to grow, success will follow! It means so much to us that our team feels like they are part of something special here.” — Amy Peart, CEO of UMI

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dallas Business Journal has selected UMI Marketing Solutions as one of the Best Places to Work in North Texas. DBJ's Best Places to Work Awards program recognizes the top 100 companies in the DFW region that go above and beyond in creating an enjoyable workplace and a thriving culture for their employees.

This year marks the 20th year of this prestigious award. The final list of winners was whittled down from well over 300 nominated firms. These businesses had the highest employee engagement survey scores among their peer companies in their size category.

UMI Marketing Solutions was selected among the top workplaces in the Small (25-49 employees) category. It is a true reflection of their commitment to creating a fun and rewarding work environment where employees can thrive – one that fosters job satisfaction and productivity, resulting in superior employee retention and overall performance. UMI's efforts to develop and retain top talent exemplify a strong commitment to its employees and their success and were a key reason for being selected for this award.

UMI provides some of the top franchise and multi-location brands in the US with full-service marketing and operations support. Over the past year, UMI has seen outstanding growth. While many companies are currently struggling with hiring and employee retention our company has more than tripled in size and we have exceeded client expectations!

“This is a huge honor for us, and one that we're extremely proud of. It's a testament to how much our employees love working here and love taking care of our amazing clients every day" said Amy Peart, CEO of UMI "We believe that when you treat your employees well and give them opportunities to grow, success will follow! It means so much to us that our team feels like they are part of something special here.”

About UMI Marketing Solutions:

UMI Marketing Solutions powers communications and supply chain strategy for some of the top multi-location and franchise brands across the US. They offer unprecedented value by combining an expert account team with a powerful technology platform built to drive brand growth.