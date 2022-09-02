Illinois EPA Invests Over $254 Million in Wastewater and Drinking Water Projects in Fourth Quarter of FY22

April, ILLINOIS, September 2 - June 2022 Loans

County Recipient Description Amount Principal Forgiveness

Bureau Village of Ladd The Village will install new watermain and sanitary sewer. By replacing the aging and pitted existing watermain, the Village will see an increased flow to the water storage tank from the treatment plant and will increase overall flow and pressure throughout the Village. $821,024.78 $400,000.00

Carroll City of Mount Carroll The City will install watermain along Spring Street, North Galena Road, and loop out to Lowden Road. Water services will also be replaced along Spring Street and Galena Road. Completion of these projects will improve water quality and increase water pressure throughout the distribution system, especially in the northwest corner of the City. It will also resolve the numerous watermain breaks currently experienced within the aging water system. $950,545.22 $400,000.00

Champaign Village of Ivesdale The Village will upgrade watermains through a three-phased project. During Phase 1 the Village will replace watermain along with 9 valves and 7 fire hydrants. The Village watermains are aging which has resulted in an increased number of watermain breaks and leaks. During an IEPA Engineering evaluation it was noted the "unaccounted for" water percentages has risen to just under 15%, which is the threshold of excessive losses. Replacing these watermains will decrease the amount of watermain breaks and leaks within the system. $863,242.13 $400,000.00

Christian City of Pana The City will upgrade the existing water treatment plant (WTP) with a new Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) feed system and a new building to house the system, which is past its useful life. The project will relocate the PAC feed system and storage to a dedicated building designed to meet current standards for hazardous environments. $1,067,955.00 $400,000.00

Cook City of Chicago The City is in the final phase of its 2012 MeterSave contract and will utilize loan funds to install water meters at residences throughout the City that are currently unmetered. Meters will be equipped with Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) capabilities. Funds will also be used to replace outdated, existing meters with AMR capable units. $6,711,132.24

Cook City of Chicago The City will replace the existing blended phosphate feed systems at the Jardine Water Purification Plant and the Eugene Sawyer Purification Plant, with feed points at the rapid mix and filtered water collector treatment steps. The phosphate conversion will optimize the corrosion control of the system while minimizing secondary effects of aluminum-phosphate precipitation. This is necessary due to the estimated 400,000 lead service lines still in use in the water distribution system. $23,148,220.00

Cook City of Chicago The City is working on a multi-year sewer rehabilitation program. Funds will be utilized for the lining of sewers, a repair method accomplished by inserting flexible tubing, which is impregnated with a resin into an existing pipe and curing the resin in place. The cured-in-place resin forms a water-tight barrier inside of the damaged pipe. Generally, lining is more economical than replacing the damaged sewers but cannot be utilized if structural problems are severe. If needed, spot repairs or replacement of pipes will be performed. $57,905,750.00

Cook City of Chicago The City has an ongoing repair and replacement program to address damaged, leaking, and antiquated sewer pipes, some of which have been in operation for more than 130 years. Instead of replacing damaged or old sewer pipes, repairs can be completed using trenchless rehabilitation technologies like lining. This loan specifically entails the lining of approximately 12,400 lineal feet of large diameter sewer main throughout the City. $18,207,459.35

Cook La Grange Highlands Sanitary District The District will replace and resize one of the two pumps serving its water tower. Additionally, at the pump station, a back-up generator and weatherproof enclosure will be installed, and the electrical system will be upgraded to replace an obsolete switchboard. A reduced voltage soft starter with an enclosure will be installed for the second pump, and a chemical injection point will be relocated to improve water quality. These improvements will extend the useful life of the pump station. The stand-by generator will allow the station to remain operational in the case of power outages. $364,385.00 $182,193.00

Cook Metropolitan Water Reclamation District The District will replace existing sludge pipeline with new wider diameter piping, using a directional drilling method. This will also include air relief and cleanout structures, blowoff structures, connection structures, and two new manholes. Additional appurtenances will ensure the project is complete and operational. $27,933,600.00

Cook Village of Flossmoor The Village will line sanitary sewers and conduct spot repairs and manhole rehabilitation along with other appurtenances. These projects will allow the Village to improve their wastewater collection system infrastructure. $1,482,990.00

Cook Village of Oak Lawn The Village will construct watermain along Southwest Highway through Cicero Avenue, Central Avenue, and 95th Street intersections. Project planning identified a significant single point of failure in the transmission system via the transmission main that conveys water from the Harker Complex to the entire South Pressure Zone (SPZ). A redundant transmission main is required to ensure that every customer has two ways of receiving water so that if one line is down for any reason, there is a backup for delivering water. $11,908,476.54

Cook Village of Wilmette The Village will line sanitary sewer lines via cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) at various locations throughout the Village. The project is a continuation of the Village's ongoing sewer system rehabilitation to reduce inflow and infiltration, increase wastewater transportation capacities, prolong the life of existing pipes, and mitigate basement backups and street flooding. $727,824.68

Franklin City of Sesser The City will install watermain, approximately 257 water meters, meter reading system, and other related appurtenances. These improvements will allow the City to improve their water distribution system infrastructure to continue to provide a safe and adequate supply of drinking water to customers. $772,049.70 $386,024.85

Franklin City of West Frankfort The City will install approximately 1,259 radio read water meters and purchase the radio read equipment and software and other necessary appurtenances. These projects will improve the City's water distribution system infrastructure and allow for more efficient record keeping and billing. $774,560.00 $387,280.00

Gallatin Village of Ridgway The Village will install sewers, line approximately 101 manholes, and include other necessary appurtenances. These projects will make needed improvements to the Village's collection system to continue providing proper wastewater treatment for customers. $231,988.50 $104,394.25

Gallatin and White Gallatin-White Water District The District will install 560 water meters, update billing and software, and purchase meter reading equipment and other related appurtenances. These projects improve the District's water distribution system infrastructure to continue to provide a safe and adequate supply of drinking water to customers. $299,180.31 $149,590.16

Hamilton Village of Broughton The Village will replace watermains with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe and install new valves, fire hydrants, water service lines, and all associated appurtenances. The existing distribution system is 50 years old and constructed of asbestos cement pipe. Many of the old valves throughout the service area are not in working order and large areas of water service must be shut off when repairs are necessary. $454,745.10 $227,372.55

Henry Village of Atkinson The Village will replace 500 water meters, purchase a new software system, and replace 23 fire hydrants and appurtenances. These projects will improve the City's water distribution system infrastructure and allow for more efficient record keeping and billing. $508,845.11 $254,422.56

Jefferson City of Mount Vernon The City's project includes several improvements in the Midtown area, as well as large diameter sewers immediately upstream of the wastewater treatment facility. The project will include force main, sanitary sewer, and 17 manholes to serve the existing population of Mount Vernon located within the city limits with discharge to an existing tributary to the sewage treatment plant. This project will also include cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining for sanitary sewers, and all related appurtenances and restoration to make the project complete and operational The Midtown area also has a history of significant inflow, infiltration, and basement back-ups during wet weather events. Replacing the force main at the Wagner Road Lift Station will allow for additional capacity being available for the two existing pumps at the lift station, which will reduce basement backups. $5,088,597.79 $1,526,579.34

Kane City of St. Charles The City will demolish the existing treatment facility at Well No. 7 and pump all the water to the treatment facility at Well No. 13 by utilizing a previously installed, unused new watermain along Route 64/Main Street. The existing well pump at Well No. 7 will be replaced to match the increased head conditions at Well No. 13. Additionally, the electrical and control systems at Well No. 7 will be replaced and housed within a new, smaller well house. The garage at Well No. 13 will be retrofitted with two additional pressure filters that will provide the necessary capacity to treat flows from both Well Nos. 7 and 13 concurrently. The Well No. 13 treatment facility (also referred to as the Oak Street Water Filtration Facility) was originally constructed to allow for this future expansion in treatment. $7,325,100.00

Kane City of St. Charles The City will remove the existing Riverside Lift Station, which is located at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Devereaux Way. A new lift station will be constructed adjacent to the current structure. The lift station will include a new dual wet well concrete structure, with a capacity of 35 million gallons per day. The existing sanitary sewer will be extended to the new lift station and will be screened prior to entering the wet wells. Vehicle access to the station, as well as public areas around the lift station, will be improved. The lift station will be integrated into the existing Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system. A new emergency back-up generator, as well as a new odor control system will also be installed. $16,713,494.50

Kane Village of Pingree Grove The Village will construct a new 1,100 gallons per minute (GPM) treatment plant. This project also includes drilling and developing a new 1,100 GPM well (Well #3) to serve the new treatment plant. The Village of Pingree Grove has experienced an extraordinary amount of population growth over the past few years, and the Village's existing treatment plant does not have sufficient capacity for the current population and anticipated new residents. The proposed second treatment plant and well will allow the Village to meet the maximum daily customer demand for water in a timely manner and will provide redundancy in the system. $8,902,400.00 $400,000.00

LaSalle City of LaSalle The City will convert an existing anaerobic digester located at the LaSalle WWTP-South into anaerobic digester for primary sludge. The project will also include the addition of a new 62,500-gallon chlorine contact tank at the LaSalle WWTP-South excess flow facility to increase detention time with new disinfection facilities. $2,425,001.03 $727,500.31

Lee City of Dixon The City will line watermain with epoxy liner, install additional watermain and other related appurtenances. These improvements will allow the Village to improve their water distribution system infrastructure. $1,373,015.28 $400,000.00

Marshall Village of Sparland The Village of Sparland will remove and replace 777 tons of sand filter media from the wastewater treatment sand filters to restore sand filter design functionality. The sand filters are experiencing increased levels of clogging and have essentially reached the end of their useful service life. The sand filters need to be replaced to maintain compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and discharge permit limits. $320,184.07 $144,082.83

McHenry Northern Moraine Water Reclamation District The District will use funds from this loan, combined with a $3,495,600 Illinois EPA Unsewered Community Construction Grant, to provide sanitary sewer service to the 276 single family residences in the Village of Holiday Hills and 29 homes in the Le Villa Vaupell subdivision. The project includes the addition of sanitary sewer and sanitary force main throughout the Village of Holiday Hills and the construction of a new lift station with a wet well, valve vault, and meter vault, as well as a new generator and control building. Residents will be disconnected from their current private septic systems upon connection to the new sanitary sewer. $5,292,455.55 **

Montgomery Village of Butler The Village will construct a 73,000-gallon water standpipe, install watermain, demolish the existing standpipe, and install other related appurtenances. These projects will improve the Village's water distribution system infrastructure. The project also received a $550,000 DCEO construction grant. $240,886.35 $120,443.18

Montgomery Village of Schram City The Village will install watermain, water meter reconnections, storm sewer, water services reconnections, sidewalk replacement, restoration, and other related appurtenances. These projects will improve the Village's water distribution system infrastructure to continue to provide a safe and adequate supply of drinking water to customers. $1,051,911.36 $400,000.00

Peoria City of Peoria The City will use these funds for the first year of the Peoria Long-Term Control Plan (LTCP). Work will consist of stormwater improvements along Laveille Street, Caroline Street, Mary Street, Glendale Avenue, and Monroe Street to capture stormwater runoff, which will then reduce combined sewer overflow events. These improvements, also known as green infrastructure, consist of concrete pavers, curb and gutter, sidewalk, driveways, aggregate for the infiltration trenches, and appurtenances. This project qualifies for the Environmental Discount interest rate reduction of 0.2% for Green Infrastructure Projects. $5,415,507.50

Sangamon Buffalo Dawson Mechanicsburg Sewer Commission The Commission will remove existing sand filters and replace them. A new wet well with two pumps will pump backwash water to the lagoon. A valve vault and a new effluent structure for Lagoon #3 will be included in the work. The lagoon banks will be cleared, grubbed, and regraded. Finally, crushed stone rip rap will be installed on the lagoon banks. $1,500,000.00 $450,000.00

Sangamon Sangamon County Water Reclamation District The District will construct sanitary sewer, 4 manholes, and storm sewers along 15th and 16th Streets in Springfield, along with all the necessary appurtenances to make the project complete and operational. This project will help the Sangamon County Water Reclamation District reduce the possibility of combined sewer overflows. $2,768,768.08

Scott Village of Bluffs The Village will replace its existing water storage tank by constructing a new 150,000 gallon ground storage tank at a higher elevation. The Village will also need to install associated piping, a new supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system for monitoring tank levels, and replace two water pumps with new high service pumps. Additionally, multiple repairs are needed at the Village's water treatment plant. The Village's tank was constructed in 1935 and has passed the end of its serviceable life and cannot provide sufficient storage volume or pressure to meet Village demands or satisfy regulatory requirements. Repairs and improvements at the water treatment plant will allow for a better treatment process and an updated HVAC system will allow for better dehumidification. $1,435,970.00 $400,000.00

St. Clair City of O'Fallon The Village will construct a pumping station, chemical phosphorus removal system, tertiary filter system, sludge storage and dewatering system, as well as all the necessary appurtenances to make the project complete and operational. This project is necessary to keep the O'Fallon wastewater treatment plant operating efficiently. $15,311,174.00

St. Clair Village of Fairmont City The Village will line sanitary sewers with Cast in Place Pipe (CIPP) liner. Additional point repairs will be made along with other related appurtenances. These improvements will allow the Village to improve their wastewater collection system infrastructure. $806,494.92 $362,922.71

St. Clair Village of Summerfield The Village will remove and replace the existing Terminal lift station. The new replacement station will contain two pumps, each with a rated capacity of 175 gallons per minute (GPM). The Mitchell Street lift station pumps will be replaced with two pumps, each with a rated capacity of 80 GPM. In addition, 133 feet of 8-inch sanitary sewer and 1 manhole, located west of the intersection of Casad and Grade Streets will be installed. $2,638,181.15 $1,187,181.52

Stark City of Wyoming The City will undertake a construction project including rehabilitation of the oxidation ditches, surface mounted aeration systems, controls, panels, and other miscellaneous repairs; rehabilitation of both clarifiers, rebuild of the central drive on the east secondary clarifier; replacement of the existing sand filters; various electrical and control improvements; regrading of the area around the sludge drying beds for drainage; and other related appurtenances. These improvements will allow the City to upgrade their WWTP for better reliability, long term sustainability, and improved treatment of wastewater flows. $3,303,828.00 $991,148.40

Union City of Anna The City will install watermain and a new master meter at the Anna Jonesboro Water Commission connection. The project will include replacement of a water valve, approximately 19 service meters, approximately 12 service line transfers, and related appurtenances and restoration to make the project operational. The final portion of the project will add one new master meter at the connection with the Anna Jonesboro Water Commission. This project will help the City of Anna reduce the number of watermain breaks located in the area of the watermain replacement. Replacement of the hydrants and a valve will ensure properly operating hydrants and valves are located throughout the community. $475,613.50 $237,806.75

Union Village of Cobden The Village will install watermain along with all the necessary appurtenances to make the project complete. This project will replace older watermain and help prevent future water loss for the distribution system. $828,260.90 $400,000.00

White Village of Enfield The Village will install watermain s to replace existing, undersized mains that may restrict water flow. Replacing these mains will allow the system to continue to provide safe drinking water. $805,020.70 $400,000.00

Whiteside City of Morrison The City will replace and install watermain at various locations throughout the City. The project includes replacing approximately 965 meters with new radio telemetry meter reading units. The water distribution mains are aging, undersized, and in need of looping to improve the water quality and reduce significant water loss. The City also has several outdated manual read water meters which are becoming inaccurate and are labor intensive to read. $1,275,665.57 $400,000.00

Whiteside City of Rock Falls The City will replace aging, undersized, and deteriorated watermain and appurtenances over a 5-year period. This is the first year of the 5-year replacement that will take place throughout the City to improve the water distribution system. The existing water distribution system has some watermains that are over 100 years old. Replacing watermains will increase system pressure and reduce the amount of unaccounted-for water use. $1,097,524.94 $400,000.00

Will City of Crest Hill The City will make improvements to the East Water Reclamation Facility (WRF), consisting of new facilities for biological phosphorous removal (BPR) and chemical phosphorous removal (CPR). The East WRF needs upgrades to meet future discharge permit limits and population projections, as well as to provide additional loading to the West WRF. $5,910,700.00 $795,000.00

Will Village of Plainfield The Village will replace watermains with ductile iron watermains along Lockport Street and Eastern Avenue. The project includes replacing approximately 12 fire hydrants, valves, 33 water service connections, and 7 sanitary sewer manholes, as well as providing traffic control and all necessary site restoration. The improvements will eliminate watermains that are over 60 years old, decrease the amount of watermain breaks, and lower energy consumption since the existing pumping system will need less energy to pump through a larger transmission main. This project will allow the Village to continue maintaining compliance with current water standards and providing their residents with a safe supply of drinking water. $2,046,543.74

Will Village of Plainfield The Village will be replacing approximately 45 lead service lines along Lockport Street and Eastern Avenue. $553,456.26 $553,456.26

Will and Cook Village of Park Forest The Village will install watermain along Arrowhead Street, Apache Street, Lester Road, Allegheny Street, Monee Road, Antietam Street, Apple Lane, and Nassau Street. The Village has identified several mains for replacement due to hydraulic restrictions and/or a history of main breaks. Replacement and upsizing of several of the watermains will increase flow availability and pressure to the customers of Park Forest. $1,509,330.00 $400,000.00

Williamson City of Hurst The City will make improvements to the existing wastewater collection and treatment systems, which were constructed in 1979. Improvements include rehabilitation of the physical plant, replacement/modification of the chlorination system, and addition of a dichlorination system. $806,600.31 $362,970.00

Winnebago Village of Durand The Village will install a new three-pump main influent lift station at the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP). Additionally, the plant's Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, standby influent lift station, and associated lagoon piping will be modified. Watermain will be relocated as part of this work. Lastly, two of the four lagoon cells at the WWTP will be dredged. These improvements will extend the service life of the WWTP, allowing it to handle the increasing wet weather flows seen over the past several years, so the plant can continue to adequately treat wastewater. $2,000,000.00 $600,000.00