Rebuilding East Lake County: Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

CHICAGO - Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple improvement projects in East Lake County are ongoing or planned to begin, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Nine major projects represent a total investment of more than $27 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois' aging infrastructure," said Gov. Pritzker. "Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in East Lake County and across the entire state."





Projects and traffic impacts include:





Skokie Highway (U.S. 41) from Illinois 173 (Rosecrans Road) to Westleigh Road includes culvert rehabilitation and drainage improvements. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late summer.





Skokie Highway (U.S. 41) over Mill Creek includes a new deck overlay and expansion joint repairs. One lane of traffic will remain open during construction. The project began this summer and is anticipated to be completed this fall.





Belvidere Road (Illinois 120) from O'Plaine Road to Skokie Highway (U.S. 41) includes new lighting installation. Daytime closures are needed to complete construction. The project is scheduled to begin this summer and is anticipated to be complete late fall 2023.





Illinois 137 (Amstutz Expressway/Bobby E. Thompson Expressway) from Belvidere Road to Buckley Road (Illinois 137) includes resurfacing and installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete the work. The project began this summer and is anticipated to be completed this fall.





Buckley Road (Illinois 137) from Frontenac Street to Bobby E. Thompson Expressway (Illinois 137) includes resurfacing, installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and replacing deteriorated curbs. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete the work. The project began this spring and is estimated to be completed late summer.





Grand Avenue from Green Bay Road (Illinois 131) to the Amstutz Expressway (Illinois 137) includes resurfacing, replacing deteriorated curbs and constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete the work. The project began this spring and is estimated to be complete late summer.





Washington Street at U.S. 41 over the Union Pacific Railroad includes new bridge deck installation and resurfacing. One lane of traffic will remain open during construction. This project is anticipated to begin next spring and be completed next fall.





Milwaukee Avenue (Illinois 21) from Finstad Drive to Church Street includes resurfacing and installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project is scheduled to begin this summer and estimated to be completed late fall.





Illinois 83 from just north of Buffalo Grove Road to south of Old Checkers Road includes resurfacing and installing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. This project is scheduled to begin spring 2023 and take one construction season to complete.





"These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in East Lake County and all across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





In addition to improving roads and bridges, Rebuild Illinois identifies in the Chicago area $400 million for the CREATE program, $500 million to establish passenger rail to the Quad Cities and Rockford, and $4 billion for the Regional Transportation Authority, which oversees the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace.















