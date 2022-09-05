Initiate a divine reunion and re-embodiment as the Divine Child with the new book Majestic Rainbow Love by Simone Shivon
This lost rainbow mystery enables humanity to systematically activate the rainbow diamond light and return to life through love and unity as the Divine Child.
Only love exists in this majestic rainbow world.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The return to the original innocence has been considered to be the state of enlightenment throughout history. The rainbow diamond light is a common symbol amongst many world religions representing enlightenment.
It is still a mystery as to how to activate this rainbow diamond light systematically within because each spiritual path is unique. To re-embody as the Divine Child within duality, one must expand the heart beyond the remembrance of the divinity.
Majestic Rainbow Love: The Divine Rainbow Gateway to Your Re-embodiment as the Divine Child is initiatory and revelatory on the lost cosmology of how to activate the rainbow diamond light and return to the divinity: The Divine Child. This is a sacred text directly translated from its original ciphers which was revealed to the author, Simone Shivon, through her communion.
In 2014, Simone Shivon was ordained and initiated by the Divine Council to be the guardian of the Majestic Rainbow Love of this gateway and the keeper of The Eternal Flame. In 2019, a total of 29 ciphers, consisting of a total of 5684 divine codes were divinely revealed to her, which has now become the original text of Majestic Rainbow Love. This lost rainbow mystery enables humanity to systematically activate the rainbow diamond light and return to life through love and unity as the Divine Child.
Majestic Rainbow Love is presented through the four rites of passage encompassing living sacred transmission, theological and archetypal philosophy, together with a non-linear healing system as a philosophical way of living – a cohesive healing process – to remember, reconnect, rebirth, re-embody the divinity. This awakens and rebalances the core divine aspects: Divine Masculine, Divine Feminine, Inner Child, Cosmic Child. Thus, it initiates one into the divine reunion and re-embodiment as the Divine Child.
To help the world return to its balance, one must first re-embody as the Divine Child. Through living our divinity in balance, one can Co-create United Eternal Sanctuary (CUES) side by side with other ascended beings. This way of living is what sustains and supports the divine dream where all creations live in love and unity in duality to be manifested in reality.
About the author
Simone Shivon is a Medicine Woman, Author, and Artist whose awakening and gifts of the Majestic Rainbow Love frequency came to her unexpectedly and have led her on a sacred pilgrimage around the world to sit in the presence of many great wisdom keepers. Through her own communion with the divine, she was initiated in 2014 and ordained with a mission to share this sacred initiatory philosophy to assist others on their return as The Divine Child.
After a decade of navigating and working within the wisdom of the Majestic Rainbow Love frequency, the divine miracles she experienced have taught her how to create a divine life beyond her imagination and assist others in doing so for themselves. She is passionate and dedicated to sharing this sacred philosophical way of living and ultimately to co-create the vision of CUES, or Create United Eternal Sanctuary, with the divine. Simone Shivon has created a range of powerful alchemical healing tools including alchemical potions and divine ciphers’ oracles.
