Governor Cooper Appoints District and Superior Court Judges

Governor Roy Cooper has announced the following judicial appointments.

  • Robert “Bob” Roupe as superior court judge in Judicial District 4 (Duplin, Jones, Onslow, and Sampson counties). He will fill the vacancy of Judge Charles Henry's retirement. Roupe currently serves as an assistant district attorney in Prosecutorial District 5 (Duplin, Jones, Onslow, and Sampson counties).
  • Rhonda Patterson as district court judge in Judicial District 26 (Mecklenburg County). She will fill the vacancy of Judge Rickye McKoy-Mitchell's retirement.

