Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference Sept. 7

TELECONFERENCE
Meeting Convenes at 12:00 pm
To attend the teleconference meeting, join via Video Link:
https://meet.google.com/sco-mbns-qva
or
Telephone: call 442-242-3609‬ PIN: 883 789 392‬#‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬
Public Participation begins at approximately 12:30 pm

1. Approval of Agenda Decision Commission

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item)

  • *Contract with Responsive Management (SCORP Survey)
  • *Contract Amendment-1 with Spee-Dee Delivery Service, Inc.
  • *Contract Amendment-3 with Iowa State University (State Forest Nursery)
  • *Contract with Pheasants Forever, Inc.
  • *Contract with Carstens Ag and Tiling, LLC
  • *Contract with the Poweshiek County Conservation Board (Diamond Lake Park)
  • *Contract with Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.

Approve Minutes of 08/11/22 NRC Public Meeting  
Director’s Remarks 
Division Administrator’s Remarks 
Donations 
Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Request 
Contract Amendment – 1 with Visual Labs, Inc. 
*Contract with Responsive Management (SCORP Survey) 
Contract with Friends of Lake Darling State Park Sherry Arntzen
Timber Sale Contract with RJ Lumber, L.L.C. – Lee County (Shimek State Forest)

*Contract Amendment-1 with Spee-Dee Delivery Service, Inc. 
*Contract Amendment-3 with Iowa State University (State Forest Nursery)

*Contract with Pheasants Forever, Inc. 
*Contract with Carstens Ag and Tiling, LLC 
Chapter 98, Wild Turkey Spring Hunting and Chapter 99, Wild Turkey Fall Hunting

Chapter 106, Deer Hunting by Residents

Chapter 23 – Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program Grant Recommendations

Contract with Iowa State University (CWD Specialists) 
Contract with Iowa State University, College of Veterinary Medicine

Construction – Small Projects 

Construction – Large Projects

  • Rathbun WMA, Road Maintenance – Appanoose/Lucas Counties 
  • Odessa WMA, Access Road Maintenance – Louisa County 
  • Heytman’s Landing Access, Channel Maintenance Dredging – Allamakee County

*Contract with the Poweshiek County Conservation Board (Diamond Lake Park)

Contract Amendment-1 with the Office of the State Archeologist at the University of Iowa

*Contract with Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. 
General Discussion
NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Cases

Upcoming NRC Meeting Dates
● Thu, 10/13/22, 9:30am, Business Meeting (Polk County)

 

For details on the NRC meeting schedule, visit:

http://www.iowadnr.gov/InsideDNR/BoardsCommissions/NaturalResourceCommission.aspx 

Comments during the public participation period regarding proposed rules or notices of intended action are not included in the official comments for that rule package unless they are submitted as required in the Notice of Intended Action. Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing
impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

