Natural Resource Commission to meet via teleconference Sept. 7

1. Approval of Agenda Decision Commission

Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item)

Approve Minutes of 08/11/22 NRC Public Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Request

Contract Amendment – 1 with Visual Labs, Inc.

*Contract with Responsive Management (SCORP Survey)

Contract with Friends of Lake Darling State Park Sherry Arntzen

Timber Sale Contract with RJ Lumber, L.L.C. – Lee County (Shimek State Forest)

*Contract Amendment-1 with Spee-Dee Delivery Service, Inc.

*Contract Amendment-3 with Iowa State University (State Forest Nursery)

*Contract with Pheasants Forever, Inc.

*Contract with Carstens Ag and Tiling, LLC

Chapter 98, Wild Turkey Spring Hunting and Chapter 99, Wild Turkey Fall Hunting

Chapter 106, Deer Hunting by Residents

Chapter 23 – Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program Grant Recommendations

Contract with Iowa State University (CWD Specialists)

Contract with Iowa State University, College of Veterinary Medicine

Construction – Small Projects

Construction – Large Projects

Rathbun WMA, Road Maintenance – Appanoose/Lucas Counties

Odessa WMA, Access Road Maintenance – Louisa County

Heytman’s Landing Access, Channel Maintenance Dredging – Allamakee County

*Contract with the Poweshiek County Conservation Board (Diamond Lake Park)

Contract Amendment-1 with the Office of the State Archeologist at the University of Iowa

*Contract with Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.

General Discussion

NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Cases

Upcoming NRC Meeting Dates

● Thu, 10/13/22, 9:30am, Business Meeting (Polk County)

