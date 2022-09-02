Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Sept. 2

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate previews one of the issues that could be addressed in the upcoming extra session, as well as the annual veto session, both of which are scheduled to start on Sept. 14.
