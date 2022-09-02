WaitWell Inc. raises $1M in seed funding to scale its service-delivery workflow solution

WaitWell optimizes service delivery at government offices, universities, banks and anywhere else customers have to wait for service

Calgary-based company sets its sights on transforming service delivery at government and post-secondary locations across North America.

The true value of WaitWell is in how the solution empowers [organizations] to make data-driven decisions for how to improve services, customer experiences and business results.” — Steven Vander Meulen, CEO of WaitWell

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WaitWell Inc., a provider of service-delivery workflow solutions, announced today that it has raised $1M in seed funding, backed by noteworthy investors such as Metiquity and Startup TNT. This investment brings WaitWell closer to its goal of digitally transforming service delivery in government, education, medical and retail spaces across North America.

WaitWell was co-founded by Shannon and Steve Vander Meulen in 2020 when they saw a need for a digital workflow solution in their own business, East Calgary Registry. In the past two years, WaitWell has grown into a robust, award-winning solution, improving service delivery for over 500 locations and 4.4M users, while saving visitors a total of 1M hours of waiting in line.

WaitWell helps to reduce wait times by up to 30% for public offices, universities and large retailers. Organizations use WaitWell to streamline service delivery and vastly improve the customer experience, leading to a 37% increase in customer loyalty.

What’s most powerful with the WaitWell solution is the ability for organizations to illuminate their operations with robust data from the entire service delivery workflow.

“Before WaitWell, the data available to service organizations was limited to point-of-sale records captured at the last stage in the customer engagement,” said CEO Steve Vander Meulen. “This left operations blind to what was really transpiring during service. Customers are passionate about the WaitWell queue management and appointment booking features, but what they value most is how the solution empowers them to make data-driven decisions when it comes to improving services and business results.”

Bryan Slauko, Managing Partner at Metiquity Ventures, says the firm is thrilled to partner with Steve, Shannon, and the team at WaitWell. “WaitWell has such a strong, seasoned team of founders who have accomplished so much in only two years since starting the business. Customer service and experience expectations are currently driving a structural change in the way businesses serve their customers. Consumers have higher expectations today for convenience and speed. WaitWell’s ability to digitize workflow and transform service delivery is being recognized by a growing list of businesses across North America for meeting those expectations.”

“We are really grateful for the support we have received from the Calgary investment community,” said CMO Shannon Vander Meulen. “ At WaitWell, our core belief is that outstanding service is always possible with the right processes and tools. We want WaitWell to be the trusted digital workflow partner of service-delivery organizations around the world and this investment will help us to make that happen.”

WaitWell plans to use this funding to expand their workflow solution further into the United States. It will also be used to evolve their solution to incorporate AI into its data analytics capabilities.