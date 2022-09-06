Safeguard Your System Against Salt Spray with Corrosive-Resistant RF Interconnect
Amphenol RF expands IP67 adapter product portfolio with tin nickel plating option designed to offer reliable performance with 720 hours of salt spray protection
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce a line of safe and sustainable radio frequency connectors and coaxial adapters with enhanced durability. These robust interconnect are available in environmentally friendly, cadmium-free tin nickel plating for extreme exposure settings. The extra layer of protection this plating provides ensures reliable RF performance and conductivity.
This plating option is RoHS and REACH compliant. Mechanical robustness is achieved by applying alternate plating that can extend the life of the RF adapter in situations where they are exposed to unfavorable conditions such as marine environments and outdoor recreation areas.
These tin nickel-plated connectors and adapters have been exposed to concentrated salt spray and tested for the corrosion of the base material. They are validated for up to 720 hours of salt spray operation and are IP67-rated for protection against temporary submergence. IP67 ingress protection is achieved using specialized o-rings and gaskets surrounding the dielectric and center contact. This seal prevents damage to costly internal components.
Corrosive-resistant RF interconnects are well suited for applications such as marine GPS, remote base stations and environmental measurement equipment.
Learn More: Amphenol RF Extreme Exposure Solutions
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
