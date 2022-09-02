SiZZmic Transmedia Opens India Office Increasing Their Digital Content Creative Team In Billion Dollar Metaverse Market
Bangalore, India, is home to SiZZmic Transmedia’s new NFT programming and production office as part of their global expansion plans into the metaverse.
We are thrilled about the opening of the Bangalore, India, office. This global addition will accelerate our ability to create high-quality, family-friendly content and NFTs for the metaverse. ”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SiZZmic Transmedia’s Global Headquarters is announcing the opening of its new office in Bangalore, India. This office is a focusing on NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) production. Equipped with the latest Metaverse creation technology (Unreal Engine 5, Unity, Omniverse, etc), our team is on the cutting edge of Metaverse content creation.
— Robert Lanteigne, Founder of SiZZmic Transmedia
SiZZmic Transmedia, a family-friendly content creation Metaverse company, is experiencing a surge in demand for NFTS from artists, musicians, educators, and gamers making the opening of this office a strategic target.
The Bangalore office is led by Ludovic Mottini, who brings 35 years of IT, Project Management, and entrepreneur experience to the company. He moved to India in 2016 to enhance quality control for his clients. His motto is, "Keep pushing your goal, but don't forget to analyze your results!"
Mottini is partnered with Reshma Banu who contributes her expertise in hiring local to India-qualified talent. Together they have established the production line with multi-talented Metaverse programmers and can handle projects of any size providing rapid turnaround including help with last-minute projects.
For more information visit http://sizzmictransmedia.com or email info@sizzmictransmedia.com.
About SiZZmic Transmedia
SiZZmic Transmedia, founded by Start-Up Entrepreneur Robert Lanteigne in January 2022, is at the forefront of WEB 3.0 as a metaverse company with its global headquarters in Clearwater, FL. They are uniquely creating safe, family-friendly content in three areas: education, sports, and entertainment. They offer cutting-edge fully immersive virtual reality and semi-immersive augmented reality training with custom-made haptic devices for many industries and fields in the metaverse such as glass blowing, welding, sailing, handyman, jewelry design, disaster response, and more. As certified metaverse developers they are also hosting development meet-ups, workshops, and conferences and producing virtual tradeshows. Creation is in their DNA.
