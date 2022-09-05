The Pageant Community Gathers in NYC: Together We RISE
VIP Fashion Shows gears up for the 3rd season of VIP New York Fashion WeekNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This season’s VIP Fashion Shows are titled “RISE.” The title was created for a multitude of reasons needed in this world today. This past year has been difficult for young women who make our pageant world beautiful. We are honored to come together and unite as one, with many platforms and diversities, all for one goal. RISE, VIP NYFW.
For this reason, we see a need in mainstream American culture to rebrand the pageant community. From Toddlers in Tiaras to Honey Booboo, American society has a major misconception of the pageant industry and typical pageant queens. It is composed of brilliant, educated people who are champions of change and put the work in to make a difference every day. Co-Owner Holly Lynch, Founder of LAUNCH Models and Talent, like many others in the modeling & talent industry, never worked with the pageant community until now. VIP and its Creator, Laylah Rose, have made a platform for this community to be exactly who they are, prideful yet humbled, and to keep breaking those glass ceilings and RISE! “For Beauty, inspirational purposes, and so many legacies needed in the world today, you are VIP.”
On September 10th at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, VIP Pageantry will present two fashion shows with some of the most amazing designers. They join them in support of the most beautiful people in pageantry. VIP Pageantry shows are not exclusive to the pageant industry, its queens, or its designers. It is unapologetically INCLUSIVE, offering a platform for beauty pageant participants to participate in a high fashion event without discrimination.
The weekend will culminate with a VIP RED CARPET CHARITY GALA on September 10th at 8 pm. YouTube Star Dani Walker and Miss Earth 2020 Lindsay Coffey will host the event designed to aid in Suicide Prevention Awarness, promote the new 988 Crisis Hotline, and raise money for the “Still she Rose” initiative. The epic night full of entertainment, prizes, food, drinks, awards, education and advocacy will present awards to Miss Universe 2022, Harnaaz Sandhu, Celebrity Photographer Fadil Berisha, and The Queen of Versailles, Jackie Siegel. The VIP - My Beauty, My Purpose, and My Legacy awards are designed to recognize three people who have achieved greatness in the eyes of the VIP Nomination and Selection committee. Special Guests include Luis Daniel Galves, Mister Supranational 2022, Celebrity Make-up Artist Lisa Opie and many more. Plus performances by Faith Maria Porter, Miss USA DC, RORO Yone, Karissa Ratzenboeck and Madison Lynch & Friends for #dancersforsuicideprevention.
“As we have all experienced losses in our lifetime, may we all come together and RISE, Season 3, VIP NYFW,” said Laylah Rose.
Tickets for both fashion shows and the Red Carpet Charity Gala can be found at VIPfashionshow.com or vippageantry.com. You can also watch the show LIVE on the VIP Pageantry Television Network, available on all major streaming devices with viewers in 108 countries worldwide.
