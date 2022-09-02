When Designers of the World Collide, RISE
VIP Fashion Shows gears up for the 3rd season of VIP New York Fashion WeekNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIP Pageantry, LLC has quickly become a renowned pageant network, thanks to its dedication to pageant systems, contestants, and businesses. One of their most beloved events is VIP New York Fashion Week, which celebrates all the amazing vendors who support pageant contestants worldwide. This year's event will feature designers from across the globe, all coming together for one day on one stage to display their talents, commitment to beauty and fashion, and support for the pageant industry.
The creators of VIP Pageantry have curated RISE - fashion shows that host designers from around the Globe. Shows include the work of Fernando Wong (Miami/ Cuba), who has dressed the likes of Toni Braxton, Janet Jackson and Destiny's Child, Chino' Arte' By Wayne® (Atlanta), who has worked with designers such as Armani, Kenneth Cole, Perry Ellis and Claiborne for men, and Boogie Musni Rivera (Philippines) who has worked with countless queens including the international sensation Rabiya Mateo. Other amazing designers will also show their latest collections, including JoJo Bragias (Philippines), Pixton Designs (USA), Ramona (India), Dana Designs (Ukraine), Vizcaya (Peru), Laylah Rose (Sarasota), Enrique Chanis, Young Gods, Haute Queens and emerging talent Shoalyn Opal Brown, and Viola Rose. The show will also highlight the collection presented by retailer Beauty Queen Galore.
Catch these designers' collections in two runway presentations Produced by VIP Fashion Shows, one at 10 am and the other at 5 pm at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square. They will also air LIVE on the VIP Pageantry Television Network, Available on all major stream systems with viewers in 108 countries worldwide.
Additional runways will also be in full swing at the same location, including the work of WOW Wear, Cosmoda, and SDC. The weekend will also include the International Ms. competition. VIP Pageantry is also producing a Model Workshop for youth, designed for aspiring models in development to get a taste of the New York Fashion Week Experience with special master classes by Khystana and designer Bessie Besana.
There will also be a VIP Red Carpet Charity Gala in support of Suicide Prevention, to promote the new 988 Crisis Hotline, and to raise money for the "Still She Rose" initiative at 8 pm on Saturday, September 10th. Special Guests include YouTube star Dani Walker, Miss Earth 2020, Lindsey Coffey, Mister Supranational 2022, Luis Daniel Galvez and many more. Awards will be presented to Miss Universe 2022, Harnaaz Sandhu, Celebrity Photographer Fadil Berisha, The Queen of Versailles, and Jackie Siegel.
Tickets for both fashion shows and the Red Carpet Charity Gala can be found at VIPfashionshow.com or vippageantry.com
Laylah Rose
VIP Pageantry
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other