I-95 Among Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Construction Activities in Philadelphia Region

09/02/2022 King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 is among several state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are: Philadelphia

Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on I-95 between the eastbound Route 291 and the I-76/Walt Whitman Bridge interchanges in Tinicum Township, Delaware County and Philadelphia for guiderail operations;

Wednesday, September 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between the Interstate 676 and the South Street interchanges for bridge inspection; and

Thursday, September 8, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Interstate 676 and the Columbus Boulevard interchanges for barrier repair. Bucks County

Wednesday, September 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Route 413/Bristol and the Interstate 295 interchanges in Bristol Township for bridge inspection; and

Thursday, September 8, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the I-295 and the Route 413/Bristol interchanges in Bristol Township for bridge inspection. Delaware County

Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 476 between the Media/Swarthmore and the Interstate 276 interchanges in Nether Providence, Springfield, Marple, Haverford, Radnor, Lower Merion, Plymouth townships and West Conshohocken Borough in Delaware and Montgomery counties for guiderail operations;

Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Industrial Highway between Bartram Avenue and the Philadelphia International Airport Departing Flights Interchange in Tinicum Township for guiderail operations; and

Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a moving lane closure is scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Media Bypass) between the Route 352 (New Middletown Road) and the Springfield Road interchanges in Middletown, Upper Providence, and Springfield townships for line striping. Montgomery County

Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures are scheduled on I-76 between the I-276 and the southbound U.S. 1 (City Avenue) interchanges in Upper Merion and Lower Merion townships for guiderail operations;

Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a moving lane closure is scheduled in both directions on U.S. 422 between the Route 23 Interchange and the Berks County line in Upper Merion, Lower Providence, Upper Providence, Limerick, West Pottsgrove, and Lower Pottsgrove townships, Montgomery County and North Coventry Township, Chester County for line striping;



Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a moving lane closure is scheduled in both directions on I-476 between the U.S. 30/Villanova and the I-276 interchanges in Radnor Township, Delaware County and Lower Merion and Plymouth townships and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County for line striping; and

Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 9, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a moving lane closure is scheduled in both directions on U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) between Gulph Road and the Chester County line in Upper Merion Township for line striping. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. These construction activities are part of PennDOT's program to ensure the safety and overall condition of our state highways.


