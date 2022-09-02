As Summer Winds Down, Atherton Street Project Continues

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing a late-summer update for its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024.

Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists can expect the following the week of September 5.

From Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5, Atherton Street will remain open.

No work will take place on Monday, September 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

On Tuesday, September 6, motorists will find Atherton Street closed in both directions between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue to continue sewer system upgrades. The Beaver Avenue intersection will remain open. The Atherton Street (Downtown) Eastbound Detour and Atherton Street (Downtown) Westbound Detour will be in effect during this time.

The right through lane and right turn lane on College Avenue will be closed. All traffic will use the left through lane whether they are continuing straight on College Avenue or turning right onto Atherton Street. Flaggers will be present to keep traffic moving.

The Graduate State College will remain accessible from Beaver Avenue on Tuesday, September 6.

On Wednesday and Thursday, September 6 and 7, there will be daylight lane closures regulated with flaggers (no detours). One crew will be working between College Avenue and Railroad Avenue. A second crew will be working near Westerly Parkway.

There is potential for a crew to work on Thursday between Beaver Avenue and West Nittany Avenue. Traffic control would feature daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers.

For all sidewalk closures, various pedestrian detours may be used. The primary crossing point during sewer upgrades will be at the intersections of Atherton Street and College Avenue and Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue. Please be aware that the detour routes will be fluid depending on where crews are working and may need to be adjusted.

All lanes will remain open from 6:00 A.M. Friday, September 8 through 6:00 A.M. Monday, September 12—due to the Penn State home football game.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

Visit the Atherton Street project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet. PennDOT will post regular updates to the project page week-to-week as work progresses. It will also post detour information as needed.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT reminds drivers all work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds motorists that traffic may be stopped intermittently for short periods during work activities. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone and do not follow construction equipment into the closed lane. When approaching the work zone, use both lanes to the merge point to minimize traffic back-ups and shorten travel delays.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

