Cannabis Control Division September Newsletter

In our ongoing efforts to improve our service, the CCD Call Center options have been updated.

What choices will you hear when you call us at (406) 444-0596?

Option 1 – Make a Payment

Option 2 – Medical Cards

Option 3 – Worker Permits

Option 4 – Business Licenses

Option 5 – Education Specialists

Option 6 – Cannabis Tax

Press 0 – This option can be selected at any time and will transfer to one of our licensing technicians.