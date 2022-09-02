Submit Release
Cannabis Control Division September Newsletter

In this month’s newsletter, learn more about the following: 

  • CCD call center options updated 
  • Reminder: filing requirement for $0 return 
  • Updated generic labeling templates 

In our ongoing efforts to improve our service, the CCD Call Center options have been updated.  

What choices will you hear when you call us at (406) 444-0596? 

Option 1 – Make a Payment 

Option 2 – Medical Cards 

Option 3 – Worker Permits 

Option 4 – Business Licenses 

Option 5 – Education Specialists 

Option 6 – Cannabis Tax 

Press 0 – This option can be selected at any time and will transfer to one of our licensing technicians. 

Everyone who has a dispensary license must file a quarterly return, even if that dispensary has zero sales for the quarter. Zero sales can also include suspended dispensary licenses. The minimum penalty for not filing or filing late is $50, so it is important to file timely. The return is due on the 15th day following the quarter end date.  

 Zero-dollar returns can be submitted through the TransAction Portal (TAP). 

After receiving feedback regarding the current generic labeling templates available on our website, CCD has generated new generic labels that are now available to licensees at no cost.  

 These labels are smaller in size and allow a licensee to fill in their facts panel information for their marijuana flower and marijuana products. 

