Cannabis Control Division September Newsletter
In this month’s newsletter, learn more about the following:
- CCD call center options updated
- Reminder: filing requirement for $0 return
- Updated generic labeling templates
In our ongoing efforts to improve our service, the CCD Call Center options have been updated.
What choices will you hear when you call us at (406) 444-0596?
Option 1 – Make a Payment
Option 2 – Medical Cards
Option 3 – Worker Permits
Option 4 – Business Licenses
Option 5 – Education Specialists
Option 6 – Cannabis Tax
Press 0 – This option can be selected at any time and will transfer to one of our licensing technicians.
Everyone who has a dispensary license must file a quarterly return, even if that dispensary has zero sales for the quarter. Zero sales can also include suspended dispensary licenses. The minimum penalty for not filing or filing late is $50, so it is important to file timely. The return is due on the 15th day following the quarter end date.
Zero-dollar returns can be submitted through the TransAction Portal (TAP).
After receiving feedback regarding the current generic labeling templates available on our website, CCD has generated new generic labels that are now available to licensees at no cost.
These labels are smaller in size and allow a licensee to fill in their facts panel information for their marijuana flower and marijuana products.