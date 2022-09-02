Submit Release
MDC and Missouri Quail Forever host brush management workshop Sept. 17

Unionville, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in conjunction with Missouri Quail Forever invite landowners to a brush management workshop Sept. 17. This event will run from 9a.m.-1p.m. at 19847 Hwy. 5 in Unionville.

Participants will be introduced to a variety of ways to control woody encroachment on their land. They will also be taught proper timing and treatment, best management practices, and how brush management can benefit wildlife.

“Tree and brush encroachment are one of the major threats to our native prairies and grasslands,” said Missouri Quail Forever’s Josh Marshall. “While there are many ways to conduct brush management, some are more effective and efficient than others.” Marshall added that it is important that landowners know about all the tools available to them so they can manage their property to the best they can.

Registration will be required for this event and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Td. Lunch will be provided for participants.

For questions about this event, email jmarshall@pheasantsforever.org.

