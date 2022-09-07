Irving-based Shoebacca.com Hires New Innovative Chief Information Officer, Thomas Birmingham
“Shoebacca offers a fantastic opportunity for leveraging emerging best practices and technologies to power ambitious growth objectives and achieve a fresh approach in the footwear industry”, says Tom.”IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among many changes taking place this year at Shoebacca.com, the company recently hired its newest member of their executive team, Thomas Birmingham. Tom was brought on as Shoebacca’s new chief information officer in an effort to expand and advance its internal information technology program and e-commerce infrastructure.
— Thomas Birmingham
Tom first began his career in management consulting with Ernst & Young’s technology and process improvement practice where he worked with a variety of enterprise industries to transform IT effectiveness and drive new business capabilities through innovative technology solutions. Prior to Shoebacca, he worked as a management and technology consultant specializing in digital transformation for growth retail brands.
Tom also served as CIO for The Container Store where he helped lead its growth from 250m (private) in sales to 2.2B (public) in market cap and has been focused on developing new retail industry growth opportunities since.
Recognizing Shoebacca’s potential for expansion, procurement prowess, and highly capable leadership team, Tom was eager to help contribute to its digital and strategic impact.
“Shoebacca provides an entrepreneurial setting that offers a fantastic opportunity for leveraging emerging best practices and technologies to not only power ambitious growth objectives, but also achieve a creatively fresh approach in the footwear and apparel industry”, says Tom.
Tom will immediately begin working with Shoebacca’s management team to orchestrate a strong digital foundation for scaled operational effectiveness and enable the key capabilities for advancing its strategy.
About Shoebacca
Founded in 2002 on the principals of philanthropy and community, Shoebacca is a Texas based family-owned private company that offers one of the largest assortments of footwear and apparel in the industry.
Located in Irving, Texas, our 250,000 square warehouse houses over 25,000 of the latest shoes, apparel and accessories from some of the world’s top brands such as Puma, Steve Madden, Skechers, TOMS, New Balance and more.
For more information about Shoebacca or to reach out, please contact marketing@shoebacca.com.
