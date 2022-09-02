Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,038 in the last 365 days.

Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-56)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov


August 31, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) last month, has been arrested. Torrien Harris #392828 was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18, 2022 from her job assignment in the community.

Harris started her sentence on February 17, 2022. She was sentenced to a year and two months to two years and five months on charges of burglary, theft and obstructing a peace officer out of Lancaster County. She has a tentative release date of November 4, 2022.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

###

You just read:

Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.