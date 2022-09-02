Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-56)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov



August 31, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) last month, has been arrested. Torrien Harris #392828 was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18, 2022 from her job assignment in the community.

Harris started her sentence on February 17, 2022. She was sentenced to a year and two months to two years and five months on charges of burglary, theft and obstructing a peace officer out of Lancaster County. She has a tentative release date of November 4, 2022.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

###