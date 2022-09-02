Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,038 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General, DCI Release Sioux Falls Police Department shooting summary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 2, 2022                                                                                  

CONTACT: Stewart Huntington, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Friday released the summary of the June 22, 2022, officer involved shooting that occurred in Sioux Falls, S.D. near 4208 West 41st Street by a Sioux Falls Police Department (SFPD) Detective. The report found that a crime suspect had aimed a firearm at the Detective before the Detective fired and that the officer was justified in using lethal force. No one was injured in the incident.

“The video and audio recordings of this incident clearly show that the suspect, Asa Wooden Knife, possessed a handgun and pointed it at the officer,” said Attorney General Mark Vargo, following the DCI’s thorough and independent investigation that was undertaken at the request of the Sioux Falls Police Department. “Wooden Knife posed a clear and present danger and the officer’s actions were appropriate.”

Wooden Knife was not hit by the officer’s gunshots and was apprehended at the scene. Charges resulting from this incident are being handled by the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s office. Wooden Knife is presumed innocent of all allegations until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Division of Criminal Investigation would like to thank the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Sioux Falls Crime Lab for their assistance and cooperation during the investigation.

The summary and a photograph from a body-worn camera can be found here.

                                                                                 -30-

You just read:

Attorney General, DCI Release Sioux Falls Police Department shooting summary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.