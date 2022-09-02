Attorney General, DCI Release Sioux Falls Police Department shooting summary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 2, 2022

CONTACT: Stewart Huntington, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Friday released the summary of the June 22, 2022, officer involved shooting that occurred in Sioux Falls, S.D. near 4208 West 41st Street by a Sioux Falls Police Department (SFPD) Detective. The report found that a crime suspect had aimed a firearm at the Detective before the Detective fired and that the officer was justified in using lethal force. No one was injured in the incident.

“The video and audio recordings of this incident clearly show that the suspect, Asa Wooden Knife, possessed a handgun and pointed it at the officer,” said Attorney General Mark Vargo, following the DCI’s thorough and independent investigation that was undertaken at the request of the Sioux Falls Police Department. “Wooden Knife posed a clear and present danger and the officer’s actions were appropriate.”

Wooden Knife was not hit by the officer’s gunshots and was apprehended at the scene. Charges resulting from this incident are being handled by the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s office. Wooden Knife is presumed innocent of all allegations until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Division of Criminal Investigation would like to thank the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Sioux Falls Crime Lab for their assistance and cooperation during the investigation.

The summary and a photograph from a body-worn camera can be found here.

-30-