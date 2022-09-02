Submit Release
Drywall Repair Company PatchMaster Launches New location in West Dallas-Fort Worth

Dann Sandvig, Owner of PatchMaster Serving West Dallas-Fort Worth

PatchMaster - The Drywall Repair Specialists

Established Real Estate Investor Launches PatchMaster Serving Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS-FORT WORTH,, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drywall repair company PatchMaster, today announces a new location serving West Dallas-Fort Worth, headed by commercial and residential real estate investor Dann Sandvig. Mr. Sandvig brings over twenty years of service-oriented business management and development to his new venture.

Sandvig has owned and operated various businesses in the past and will operate the company’s latest territory with his son Aaron Sandvig. “Understanding how a customer sees a process is critical to providing exceptional service. When I saw the level of service provided by PatchMaster, I knew that I would be able to offer a customer the level of service that I would be proud to represent. Being part of a well-run national organization recognized as the drywall repair industry leader was a leading contributor to my decision to purchase a PatchMaster franchise,” states Sandvig.

“We are excited to see the Sandvig family bring PatchMaster’s services to the Dallas-Fort Worth community. Dann’s strong entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to providing excellent customer service will be a welcome addition to the Dallas-Fort Worth home services market,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster.

Based in Western Fort Worth, PatchMaster Serving West Dallas-Fort Worth offers prompt, reliable, professional drywall (sheetrock) and plaster repair in North Fort Worth, Keller, Saginaw, Justin, North Richland Hills, Colleyville, Hurst, Euless, Bedford, Irving, and North Arlington. Sandvig enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and gardening in his free time.

The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.


About PatchMaster

Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 113 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned as a pioneering drywall franchise to revolutionize the home services industry.

Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.

