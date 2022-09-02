Submit Release
Introducing MEDPET™ 90 from GOEX

GOEX adds a new extruded sheet material to its medical packaging portfolio

JANESVILLE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading plastic sheeting supplier, GOEX Corporation, has announced the addition of a new extruded sheet material — MEDPET™ 90 — to its medical packaging portfolio.

MEDPET™ 90 is a medical-grade polyester (PET) that is specially designed for rigid medical component packaging. This high-performance material offers excellent clarity, impact resistance, dimensional stability, and thermal properties. It also offers exceptional stiffness and elongation properties.

MEDPET™ 90 is a choice material for companies that are dedicated to sustainability. It is a #1 in the recycling stream, which means it is the easiest plastic to recycle. Choosing MEDPET™ 90 over traditional medical device packaging materials is a preferred recycling option for thermoformed packaging.

If you are looking for an alternative to single-sourced medical PETG that is cost-effective, environmentally-friendly, and FDA-compliant, MEDPET™ 90 may be the material solution for your rigid packaging solutions. Contact GOEX to learn more about the benefits of MEDPET™ 90 and how it can be used to enhance your medical device packaging.

About GOEX
GOEX is a leading supplier of rigid plastic sheet and for more than 30 years has taken pride in serving the medical device packaging industry. GOEX strives to achieve total customer satisfaction by manufacturing and supplying the best products and services in the plastic extrusion industry. Their commitment to continuous improvement has earned GOEX a reputation as an innovative and excellent plastic sheeting supplier.

Michelle Montgomery
GOEX Corporation
+1 608-754-3303
