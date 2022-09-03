Dr. Anana Phifer-Derilhomme of the USA Spearheads Youth Leaders on a Empowering Tour of 4 African Nations
World Civility Ambassador and International Chaplain Dr. Anana Phifer-Derilhomme with a group in Burundi, Africa
Youth Leaders from the United States Directed by Dr. Anana Phifer-Derilhomme Provided Outreach to 2000 In Burundi, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa
Many teens want to lead, but have never been given the permission or the opportunity to do so.”NAIROBI COUNTY, WESTLANDS SUB COUNTY, KENYA, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the 17th of July to the 7th of August 2022, BlessedGirl Global embarked on an international youth civility tour led by Dr. Anana Phifer-Derilhomme a World Civility Ambassador, International Chaplain and the founder of BlessedGirl Global. This African expedition covered host countries which included Burundi, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, and successfully provided outreach to over 2,000 youth throughout these 4 countries.
Beginning in Nairobi, Kenya, the delegates Nasset Derilhomme, Ayanna Slacum, Margie Hernandez, Gwen Cunningham, Karina Brown, and Rahjon White of the BlessedGirls Youth Civility Tour spoke to over 700 students at the Sekanani Girls School and distributed hygiene packs in collaborations with Dr. Soyum Shah and The Lions Club. The delegates learned of the conservation and sustainable projects at the Nashulai Conservancy, and Mr. White and Mr. Derilhomme spoke with the vocational students on civility leadership and community service.
Authors of The 4 C’s Youth Civility book visited groups of children ranging from primary school to university students, speaking about their “C” as it pertains to the youth in each country, as well as provided encouragement for the future. “We are here to help equip your youth with civility and the art of managing conflict,” said Tamika Thomas as she spoke in Accra, Ghana.
Pioneered by BlessedGirl’s founder Anana Phifer-Derilhomme was a Pads & Panties Initiative, with one of the goals of the organization being to bring an end to period poverty. Due to financial and cultural constraints in many developing African nations, many young women have limited access to sanitary products. With the help of tour partners A.H.E.A.R.T, Blessed Girls was able to help furnish essential items for young women in each nation visited.
The delegates also visited schools, orphanages, hospitals and churches and provided aid, inspiration and education. “If leaders can focus on civility we can transform communities,” said Thomas Dwagat. “We view what some the students have as less but they have so much more in spirit,” said Nasset Derilhomme.
“Each of the 4C’s presents an opportunity for everyone to consider how they can be an agent of change. The 4C’s established structured dialogue among the dynamic emerging leaders. We explored various topics and trends that influence us nationally and globally. I believe it takes ordinary people to do extraordinary things. Many teens want to lead, but have never been given the permission or the opportunity to do so.” said Dr. Anana.
A dynamic aspect of The 4C’s is the power of choice. Students were inspired to consider civility, community, creativity and climate change to focus and expand their knowledge. The goal of the platform is to get youth to be open to civility, kindness, respect and unity. Around the globe we see and hear the cry of our youth, and through this experience we can see clearly that Africa’s future is bright!
Dr. Anana is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, success coach and mentor to girls and women around the world. She is a Regional Statesmen of iChange Nations™. Dr. Anana Phifer-Derilhomme is the President & Founder of BlessedGirls, a non-profit youth leadership and mentor organization with a resourceful curriculum that educates girls and highlights female leaders from around the world to empower youth to be the change agents needed in their community to end poverty and stand for equality.
She is the recipient of The 2020 World Greatness Award in London, UK. As an international World Civility Ambassador, Dr. Anana Phifer-Derilhomme uses her wisdom and ability to direct important public issues regarding humanity and work with girls and women globally. She is the creator of the BlessedGirl Superhero - BGS (black teenage girl superhero). BGS is a cartoon character that educates, inspires and encourages girls to develop a positive self-image, business development, and community leadership.
Dr. Phifer-Derilhomme is the founder, coach and trainer with Moms On A Mission (MOMS). The MOMS organization trains woman to transform their lives with the on-line program “Mission I-AM Possible”, where woman heal, grow, rejuvenate and stimulate their passion and fulfill their God-given purpose. The program provides proven success strategies that help others acknowledge, develop and fulfill their greatness.
She has received many awards including but not limited to:
iChange Nations™ World Civility
Women of Dialogue Award
Women of Distinction Award from the Zakee Bowser Foundation
New Jersey’s Difference Maker Award
Black Belt Speakers Sharing My Voice Award
Publications include:
The 4C’s The Road To Sustainable Change 2022
Flawed By Design: Embrace Your Flaws Walk By Faith 2021
The 4C’s Creating Change For A Better Tomorrow Starts Today 2021
Live Your Best Life-Answer the Call 2017
A Mother’s Love-Letters to our Sons 2017
Dr. Anana is already arranging the trips for 2023 as her organization prepares for next year’s impact. The website is www.Blessedgirls.com and the contact email is Info@blessedgirls.com
World Civility Ambassador and International Chaplain Dr. Anana Phifer-Derilhomme speaking in Georgetown, Guyana.