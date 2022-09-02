PECO to Restrict Several State Highways for Utility Improvements in Delaware and Montgomery Counties

09/02/2022 King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning single lane closures from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM next week on several state highways in Delaware and Montgomery counties for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Delaware County

Thursday, September 8, through Friday, September 23, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between Pennswood Road and Lee Avenue in Haverford Township.

Montgomery County

Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 23, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township and Haverford Township, Delaware County;



Wednesday, September 7, through Friday, September 23, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on Route 611 (Old York Road) between Latham Park and Webb Road in Cheltenham Township; and

Thursday, September 8, through Friday, September 23, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between Lee Avenue and Thomas Avenue in Lower Merion Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.



MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797





