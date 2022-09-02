Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,995 in the last 365 days.

PECO to Restrict Several State Highways for Utility Improvements in Delaware and Montgomery Counties

09/02/2022

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning single lane closures from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM next week on several state highways in Delaware and Montgomery counties for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.  


The work schedule is: 


Delaware County

  • Thursday, September 8, through Friday, September 23, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between Pennswood Road and Lee Avenue in Haverford Township. 

Montgomery County

  • Tuesday, September 6, through Friday, September 23, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township and Haverford Township, Delaware County; 
  • Wednesday, September 7, through Friday, September 23, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on Route 611 (Old York Road) between Latham Park and Webb Road in Cheltenham Township; and
  • Thursday, September 8, through Friday, September 23, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between Lee Avenue and Thomas Avenue in Lower Merion Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. 


PECO Energy will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. 


Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.




MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797



# # #

You just read:

PECO to Restrict Several State Highways for Utility Improvements in Delaware and Montgomery Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.