Excelsior University Staff Donate Backpacks
Excelsior supports students of all ages as they head back to school this yearALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excelsior University supported two organizations with backpacks and back-to-school supplies this season. The organizations distributed the supplies to the students they serve at community events held recently. Excelsior knows that learning is a lifelong journey and is providing a backpack to young students to help them start this school year with the gear they need.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to supply backpacks to the elementary, middle, and high school students of our partners at Syracuse Housing Authority as well as those supported through 518 SNUG,” said David Schejbal, president of Excelsior University. “We believe in the potential of all students at all stages of life. Excelsior is dedicated to helping students of all ages get back to school.”
Staff at Excelsior University donated backpacks throughout August and are proud to meet the needs of the students from these two organizations. The community engagement group of staff organizes the donation drive annually in hopes that the backpacks meet a useful need to help students starting the school year. The generous support of this initiative also shows that Excelsior believes in their potential.
ABOUT EXCELSIOR UNIVERSITY
Excelsior University is an accredited, not-for-profit online institution focused on helping adults complete their degrees and advance their careers. Excelsior contributes to the development of a diverse, educated, and career-ready society by valuing lifelong learning with an emphasis on serving individuals historically underrepresented in higher education. Founded in 1971, Excelsior meets students where they are — academically and geographically — removing obstacles to the educational goals of adults pursuing continuing education and degree completion. Our pillars include innovation, flexibility, academic excellence, and integrity.
Erin Coufal
+1 518-608-8498
email us here
Excelsior University
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn