Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,058 in the last 365 days.

Excelsior University Staff Donate Backpacks

Young family receives backpacks for back-to-school

Young family receives backpacks for back-to-school

Children receive backpacks from Excelsior University for back-to-school

Children receive backpacks from Excelsior University for back-to-school

Excelsior supports students of all ages as they head back to school this year

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excelsior University supported two organizations with backpacks and back-to-school supplies this season. The organizations distributed the supplies to the students they serve at community events held recently. Excelsior knows that learning is a lifelong journey and is providing a backpack to young students to help them start this school year with the gear they need.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to supply backpacks to the elementary, middle, and high school students of our partners at Syracuse Housing Authority as well as those supported through 518 SNUG,” said David Schejbal, president of Excelsior University. “We believe in the potential of all students at all stages of life. Excelsior is dedicated to helping students of all ages get back to school.”

Staff at Excelsior University donated backpacks throughout August and are proud to meet the needs of the students from these two organizations. The community engagement group of staff organizes the donation drive annually in hopes that the backpacks meet a useful need to help students starting the school year. The generous support of this initiative also shows that Excelsior believes in their potential.

ABOUT EXCELSIOR UNIVERSITY
Excelsior University is an accredited, not-for-profit online institution focused on helping adults complete their degrees and advance their careers. Excelsior contributes to the development of a diverse, educated, and career-ready society by valuing lifelong learning with an emphasis on serving individuals historically underrepresented in higher education. Founded in 1971, Excelsior meets students where they are — academically and geographically — removing obstacles to the educational goals of adults pursuing continuing education and degree completion. Our pillars include innovation, flexibility, academic excellence, and integrity.

Erin Coufal
+1 518-608-8498
email us here
Excelsior University
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Excelsior University Staff Donate Backpacks

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.