KeyBank Donation Funds Scholarships for Excelsior University Students
Excelsior University announces a generous donation from KeyBank that provides Syracuse Housing Authority residents with access to scholarship funds for a degreeALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Thank you to KeyBank for your generosity and support. Excelsior is committed to access to education for students who are historically underrepresented in higher education,” said David Schejbal, president of Excelsior University. “These scholarship funds will provide greater access for residents of Syracuse Housing Authority.”
Excelsior University partnered with Syracuse Housing Authority to offer residents and staff access to affordable higher education. The Degrees Open Doors Scholarship funded by KeyBank makes an Excelsior education even more affordable by funding full scholarships for housing authority residents.
“Providing access to education, financial guidance and resources are important ways that KeyBank helps the communities we serve to thrive,” said Stephen Fournier, market president of KeyBank Central New York market. “We are proud to partner with the Syracuse Housing Authority and Excelsior University as they launch this innovative program to support students transitioning to college and their ability to complete their college education.”
“One of the best ways to create opportunities is through continued education, which is why Syracuse Housing Authority is extremely excited to partner with KeyBank and Excelsior College,” said William Simmons, SHA executive director. “These grant funds and financial guidance will allow our residents to complete their educational goals and be a catalyst for financial growth and greater possibilities for themselves and their families.”
The donation was celebrated by all three organizations on August 31 at the Opening Doors Community event in Wilson Park with residents of Syracuse Housing Authority. Residents attending learned about the opportunity to enroll at Excelsior University, children received a backpack for back-to-school, and pizza and BBQ was available for all.
