Miami selected to participate in Community-Led Education Initiative aimed at Increasing Computer Science Opportunities

CSforALL launches a new program, the Accelerator, and the first national cohort that is comprised of six communities including Miami-Dade.

CSforALL launches Accelerator Program cohort comprising six communities across the U.S including Miami-Dade.

We have a responsibility to ensure ALL students have an opportunity to participate in the evolving world of STEM careers and supporting public schools that need a hand up is critical...”
— Sanjay Jhaveri
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success of the EcoSystemforCS program that took place in 2019, Miami was once again selected to participate in the latest initiative aimed at providing equitable access to computational thinking and computer science education for K-12 students. “Miami EdTech is eager to continue advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in CS education in the community of Miami. Joining this national CSforALL Accelerator Cohort allows us to advocate and build new pathways to create an inclusive environment for all students and teachers,” said Carlos Vazquez, Miami EdTech Founder and President.

The Accelerator’s first national cohort comprises six communities across the U.S., including Miami, FL; Denver, CO; Nashville, TN; Washington D.C.; Duluth, MN; and Detroit, MI. Together these cities have the potential to reach over half-a-million youth who currently lack access to equitable CS education.

“CSforALL is energized by the launch of the Accelerator Program and the first locally-driven cohort that will drive sustainable CS education for our nation’s youth,” Bernell Murray, Project Director, Accelerator Program, CSforALL. “We’re planning to continue creating innovative cohorts across the nation to increase CS education opportunities that reach 2.5 million students by 5 years.” The communities are composed of local institutions, including school districts; educational institutions; post-secondary universities; out-of-school-time learning partners; local CSTA chapters; and more to drive strategic planning of CS education in local areas.

Supported by Knight Foundation and Endless Network, the Miami-Dade community will be spearheaded by Miami EdTech, Inc. and includes Microsoft TEALS, CSTA Miami, and local education leaders advocating for Computer Science access. Sanjay Jhaveri, a recent addition to the board at Miami EdTech as well as a new resident in the city, emphasized the importance of increased public-private partnerships to support leveling the playing field in Computer Science education. “We have a responsibility to ensure ALL students have an opportunity to participate in the evolving world of STEM careers and supporting public schools that need a hand up is critical to the success of our community”. Mr. Jhaveri recently funded the launch of an Engineering & Robotics program for underserved youth and upgraded equipment needed to modernize a Computer Lab for a HS located in the Overtown section of Miami.

Interested in learning more, contact info@miamiedtech.com

Kelsey Dale
Miami EdTech
email us here

You just read:

Miami selected to participate in Community-Led Education Initiative aimed at Increasing Computer Science Opportunities

