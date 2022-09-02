Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,076 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Hall County Man Arrested for Murder After Overdose Death

On August 31, 2022, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and the Cleveland Police Department arrested Olaffia Hester, age 27, of Gillsville, GA. Hester is arrested for felony murder in connection to the overdose death of Katelyn Baker, age 23, of Cleveland, GA. Baker’s body was discovered in a room at the M Star Hotel Cleveland by cleaning staff on August 19, 2022. The Cleveland Police Department and the White Coroner’s Office responded to the hotel and asked for ARDEO’s assistance when the death was suspected to be an overdose.

Hester was taken into custody in Gainesville with assistance from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office on August 31, 2022. This is an ongoing investigation, and more charges are anticipated. 

For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for [email protected] on twitter or follow on [email protected] and/or Instagram.

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. 

 

 

You just read:

Read more about Hall County Man Arrested for Murder After Overdose Death

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.