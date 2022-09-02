Read more about Hall County Man Arrested for Murder After Overdose Death

On August 31, 2022, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and the Cleveland Police Department arrested Olaffia Hester, age 27, of Gillsville, GA. Hester is arrested for felony murder in connection to the overdose death of Katelyn Baker, age 23, of Cleveland, GA. Baker’s body was discovered in a room at the M Star Hotel Cleveland by cleaning staff on August 19, 2022. The Cleveland Police Department and the White Coroner’s Office responded to the hotel and asked for ARDEO’s assistance when the death was suspected to be an overdose.

Hester was taken into custody in Gainesville with assistance from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office on August 31, 2022. This is an ongoing investigation, and more charges are anticipated.

For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for [email protected] on twitter or follow on [email protected] and/or Instagram.

