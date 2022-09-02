Ospitek, Inc. Awarded Two Additional Patents for Innovations in Surgical Care Coordination

San Diego, California based Ospitek, Inc. has received additional patents for the company's proprietary IoT and AI enabled surgical coordination and visualization platform.

Ospitek Inc., a healthcare technology company delivering IoT and AI enabled solutions for hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, and surgeon offices, has been granted patents for a "System and method for live patient tracking for surgical centers and hospitals" and a "Method and apparatus for an intelligent schedule board for operating rooms for surgical centers and hospitals" from the United States Patent Office. The patents relate to the company's proprietary, IoT enabled, real-time patient pathway visualization platform called VIEW. The granted patents cover over 40 claims for different inventive features relating to Hospital and Surgical Center visualization.

Fully interoperable with legacy systems, Ospitek's proprietary platform empowers healthcare organizations to cost-effectively adopt cutting edge technology and to address bottlenecks in communication and surgical journey inefficiencies related to a reliance on manual, and often very fragmented, processes. The platform unlocks a tremendous amount of actionable data and performance reporting previously inaccessible to healthcare administrators.

Ospitek seamlessly links the physical patient journey to a fully digitized management experience whereby facilities can instantly visualize surgical journey progress and critical events such as scheduling updates and delays, live OR and facility statuses, and more, all in real-time and securely from any web-enabled device. Ospitek is integrated into the existing workflow of healthcare systems and delivers live, fully automated, updates that are synced with the patient's actual movement.

Dr. Slim Souissi, Co-Founder and CEO of Ospitek, who has decades of experience inventing and commercializing innovative solutions as a leader in the IoT technology space, and who formerly lead the development of the MIFI mobile hotspot which Time Magazine went on to acknowledge as one of the greatest communication tools of the century, said "Our objective is to provide a best-in-class platform for our customers to deliver the highest quality of patient care while simultaneously improving the experience of care-teams and the overall profitability of healthcare organizations. Built with simplicity in mind, Ospitek's platform allows organizations to immediately leverage the capabilities of IoT technology, and the tremendous value of the real-time data and the live visualization our platform provides. We believe our foundational IP has positioned us as a leader in the IoMT space and will enable us to drive better experiences for patients while supporting our growing HIT partnership ecosystem"

The patents encompass innovative design elements addressing the need for improved HIT interoperability, data security, communication, and real-time, fully automated, event tracking.

About Ospitek:

Ospitek's proprietary platform VIEW empowers the adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) and AI into the daily workflows of outpatient surgery centers and hospitals, delivering real-time, fully interoperable, cross-platform visualization and communication tools. Through a modular approach, the VIEW platform aligns workflows throughout the entire patient pathway; keeping care teams aligned, optimizing workflow efficiency, and improving the patient, staff, and family member experience.

