Gathr Releases New Updates for Better Management, Collaboration, and Customization
New features for project management, collaboration, and extended compatibility are added.
We are delighted to come up with an improved version of Gathr to meet the growing data integration needs of our users and make the platform more efficient than ever.”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gathr Data Inc., the creator of a self-service, zero-code, unified data pipeline platform (Gathr), has recently released its latest product update. The new and improved Gathr has added features for project management, collaboration, and customization, giving its users several benefits to meet their data engineering and integration needs in one place.
To help users organize their work and facilitate pipeline promotion, Gathr has introduced a new feature – Projects. It enables organization administrators to create and share projects with other users and associate AWS accounts to deploy applications on EMR clusters. Besides that, other users can also create projects to organize their work, clone ETL pipelines, and collaborate on shared projects.
While Projects is one of the most significant additions to Gathr, the platform has also undergone several major updates, including the following:
● Wildcard support for files and folders in the SFTP source
● Custom payload support on the HTTP target operator
● Autosaving for ETL pipelines
● Connecting to any JDBC-compliant database using the custom database type
Additionally, Gathr has incorporated various features in its existing releases like adding HTTP as a new ingestion source and target and including DynamoDB as a source in ETL only. Users can now also run jobs in custom clusters and set up custom configurations instead of predefined options on Gathr.
“We are delighted to come up with an improved version of Gathr to meet the growing data integration needs of our users and make the platform more efficient than ever,” said Sameer Bhide, Director of Product Engineering at Gathr. “Now, users can easily collaborate on projects and access various customizable features while deploying pipelines. We have also added solutions for autosaving or cloning ETL pipelines, associating their AWS accounts, and numerous other resourceful features.”
These newly added features are now accessible on Gathr’s latest version. The self-service, zero-code data pipeline platform can meet various data integration needs like ingestion, ETL/ELT, reverse ETL, Change Data Capture (CDC), and more. With its simple drag-and-drop interface, anyone can easily build and deploy fully automated pipelines in minutes and turn their data into actionable results.
About Gathr
Gathr, created by a team of industry veterans and visionaries from Impetus, is a next-gen, cloud-native, fully-managed, no-code data pipeline platform. It’s the only all-in-one platform for all data integration and engineering needs – batch and streaming ingestion, CDC, ETL, ELT, data preparation, machine learning, and analytics. The Spark-based platform brings unmatched speed, performance and flexibility required to handle all types of data and analytics approaches, in ways that traditional ETL tools cannot. With Gathr’s visual drag-and-drop interface, native integration for all popular data sources and destinations, an exhaustive set of pre-built operators, and a rich pipeline template gallery, anyone can build and deploy data pipelines, quickly and easily.
