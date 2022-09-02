Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the oral biologics & biosimilars market share is expected to grow to $9.44 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, and cancer is expected to propel the oral biologics & biosimilars industry growth.

The oral biologics and biosimilar market consist of sales of oral biologics and biosimilar products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and cancer. Biologics are drugs made from living cells using highly complex technology, while biosimilars are created to function similarly to biologics but are not identical to biologics. Biosimilars offer the same active properties as any licensed biological drug. The oral biologics and biosimilar market comprise biologics and biosimilar drugs taken orally for the targeted treatment of Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, HIV/AIDS, and other serious conditions.

Global Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Trends

The creation of new insulin biosimilar is one of the key oral biologics & biosimilars market trends gaining popularity. The key players operating in the oral biologics and biosimilar market are investing in creating a biosimilar copy of insulin to capture the market share. For instance, in 2019, Mylan, a US-based pharmaceutical company, in partnership with Biocon, launched a biosimilar insulin glargine named Semglee in Australia. Biocon is an Indian-based biopharmaceutical company. Also in 2019, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, a Jerusalem-based pharmaceutical company, developed an oral insulin drug named ORMD-0801 to treat type 2 diabetes. Thus, companies in the oral biologics and biosimilar market are investing in the trend of developing biosimilar of insulin to gain profit.

Global Oral Biologics & Biosimilars Market Segments

The global oral biologics & biosimilars market is segmented:

By Therapy: Lymphocyte Modulators, Interleukin Inhibitors, and Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha Inhibitors

By Disease: Asthma, Crohn's Disease, Carcinoma, Arthritis, Diabetes, Multiple Myeloma, Enterocolitis, Multiple Sclerosis, Sarcoma, Psoriasis and Others

By Molecule Type: Vaccines, Proteins and Peptides, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies

By Geography: The global oral biologics & biosimilars market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Novartis, Rani Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Co., AstraZeneca plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Limited, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, BiosanaPharma, Entera Bio Ltd., Allergan plc, and Emisphere Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

