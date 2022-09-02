Submit Release
Global Blue Announces Q1 FY22/23 Financial Results

Global Blue Group Holding AG GB GB announced that, later today on September 2, 2022, before the market opens, it will issue its results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The results will include Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Position and Results of Operations in addition to the accompanying unaudited condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and the investor presentation.

An audio recording of commentary on the results by Jacques Stern, Chief Executive Officer, and Roxane Dufour, Chief Financial Officer, will also be made available.

These materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at Global Blue Group Holding AG - Investor Relations.

ABOUT GLOBAL BLUE

Global Blue offers innovative solutions in three different fields:

  • Tax Free Shopping: Helping retailers at over 300,000 points of sale to efficiently manage 35 million Tax Free Shopping transactions a year, thanks to its fully integrated in-house technology platform. Meanwhile, its industry-leading digital Tax Free shopper solutions create a better, more seamless customer experience
  • Payments services: Providing a full suite of foreign exchange and Payments technology solutions that allow acquirers, hotels and retailers to offer value-added services and improve the customer experience during 31 million payment transactions a year at 130,000 points of interaction
  • Complementary RetailTech: Offering new technology solutions to retailers, including digital receipts and eCommerce returns, that can be easily integrated with their core systems and allow them to optimise and digitalise their processes throughout the omni-channel customer journey, both in-store and online

In addition, our data and advisory services offer a strategic advisory to help retailers identify opportunities for growth, while our shopper experience and engagement solutions provide data-driven solutions to increase footfall, convert footfall to revenue and enhance performance.

Pre-pandemic figures FY 2019-20.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005037/en/

