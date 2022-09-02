Registration Opens for Energy from Waste Conference 2022

SAE Media Group’s Energy from Waste conference will return to London for its 15th year this December

LONDON, UK, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group are pleased to announce the return of their Energy from Waste conference, which will return to London for its 15th year on 5 – 6 December 2022.

Waste conference will bring together international waste management operators, developers, bankers, private equity financiers, technology providers and industrial end users for two days of intensive networking, discussing developments that are needed in technology, financing and infrastructure to ensure the solutions are available to fast track the growth of the industry worldwide.

With case studies from the leading Energy from Waste plants within UK and Europe the event will give an overall look into all aspects of running a successful facility. We delve deep into both small scale and large-scale production and understand the benefits and constraints found within both size projects, in addition to finding out how new innovations can maximise value and optimise investment returns.

A focus on how Energy from Waste sits within the UK’s ambition on the road to net zero and how technology within the Carbon capture and storage market coupled with the evolvement and implementation of district heating is an essential part of that journey. With updates on how legislation and policy can stimulate more investment this comprehensive conference remains an essential calendar date for those in the Energy from Waste community

Interested parties should register by September 30 to take advantage of the £300 early bird discount: http://www.efw-event.com/ASDpr1ein

Highlights for 2022 Include:

• Witness case studies giving updates on the challenges and opportunities facing Energy from Waste projects in England, Sweden, Norway, Turkey, The Netherlands, Scotland and Poland

• Learn of the technical challenges of optimising output from energy from waste plants and the compatibility of EFW with CCS and Hydrogen production

• Determine the trends, innovations and challenges of sustainable financing

• Uncover how carbon pricing can drive a more circular economy where resource productivity is higher and waste leakage lower.

• Understand the key economics of financing EFW plants and how they differ from other types of renewable generation

• Gain an in depth understanding of the opportunities that CCS technology has for Energy from Waste industry

• Discover if the EFW market in the UK is at capacity and where it is heading

Featured Speakers for 2022 Include:

Conference Chairmen:

Stuart Hayward-Higham, Technical Development Director, SUEZ Recycling and recovery UK

Alban Forster, Infrastructure Sector Lead, Europe, SLR Consulting LTD

FEATURED SPEAKERS:

Rezzan Neslihan Vural, Finance Director, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality

Thomas Merry, Technical Development Manager, Suez Recycling and Recovery UK

David Cullen, Project Director NLHPP, North London Waste Authority

James Gray, Senior Technical Plant Engineer, Suez Recycling and Recovery UK

Paul Davies, NED, Chair of ESG and CCS Advisor, Viridor

Swen Grossgebauer, Head of Innovation and Proposals, MVV Environment

Jakub Bator, Member of the Management Board, Waste Thermal

Treatment Plant Director, Municipal Holding Company in Krakow

Robert Corijn, Marketing Manager, Attero

Julia Safi Ullina, Investment Manager, IONA CAPITAL

Michael Ware, Senior, Green Giraffe

