Californians seek solutions to improve state housing policy

Bob Silvestri, president of Community Ventures Partners will present a talk entitled, “Housing Solutions and California’s Failed Housing Policies.”MILL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California state legislators have a history of imposing one-size-fits-all, top-down housing laws on cities and counties. Fifty years of environmental laws under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) have been dismantled. The authority of City Councils and County Boards of Supervisors to plan and zone their communities has been transferred to developers and investors under “by right” provisions, mandatory streamlining, and “ministerial review.”
In this strongly Democratic state, some lifetime Democrats are asking, “How is the state taking away the authority of elected officials to manage local affairs any different than Republicans taking away voting booths in Georgia?” One is done with stealthy impunity. The other is brazen.
Bob Silvestri, president of Community Ventures Partners will address our affordable housing challenges in a talk entitled, “Housing Solutions and California’s Failed Housing Policies.” His presentation is on Wednesday, September 7 from 5:00-6:30 pm with time for Q&A. The Catalysts Town Hall series is free and open to the public. You must register to get the Zoom link.
As founder and editor in chief of The Marin Post: The Voice of the Community, Mr. Silvestri has been commenting on California housing issues for more than 15 years. Just a few of the summer titles reveal his findings. In June, Bob published, “The State’s RHNA Housing Quota days are numbered.” In July, he discussed housing solutions under the title, “Small is Better – Missed Opportunity.” And in August, he continued his critique of state housing laws with an article entitled, “The California State Legislature is beating a dead horse.”
Recordings of the Town Hall presentations are available at CatalystsCA website. Previous speakers have included attorney Pam Lee, Aleshire & Wynder, describing how city councils can join lawsuits to protect against state overreach and former eight-year Albany City Council member Michael Barnes talking about how the California housing assessment system is manipulated to set cities up for failure. The fourth and final upcoming Town Hall on September 21 will include Mike Griffiths, Torrance City Council member and founder of California Cities for Local Control, and John Cruikshank, Rancho Palos Verdes City Council member. They will describe why their cities decided to join a lawsuit against SB9, which removes single-family zoning for every city in the state.
To register, go to https://bit.ly/catalystsca2022
