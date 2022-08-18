Californians are objecting to housing policy based on a faulty system
Californians are objecting to state-mandated housing quotas that favor developers and profit-driven investors instead local governments and residents.MILL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Barnes, former Albany City Council member, is a sharp critic of the state housing quotas that are imposed by legislators, state and regional agencies with increased costs for housing, accelerated environmental degradation, unsafe conditions, and the loss of local control. He says, “The mandate that Berkeley build 8,934 housing units is both a disaster and a scam.”
On Wednesday, August 24, 5:00-6:30 pm (PST), Mr. Barnes will speak about how California’s current Regional Housing Needs Assessment process (RHNA) is flawed and needs to be changed.
His talk is the second in a four-part series hosted by Catalysts for Local Control called “Stop State Takeover: Preserve Local Control.” Besides describing the problem, Barnes will describe what elected officials and community members can do in response.
Bob Silvestri, president of Community Venture Partners and publisher of The Marin Post will follow up with the third Town Hall. His theme is “Housing Solutions and California’s Failed Housing Policies” on September 7.
Wrapping up the series on September 21, Torrance City Council member and founder of California Cities for Local Control, Mike Griffiths, and John Cruikshank, Rancho Palos Verdes City Council member will talk about why their cities oppose SB-9.
The videos of all of the presentations will be available at CatalystsCA website.
The Catalysts Town Hall series is free and open to the public. Register to get the Zoom link, which works for the whole series. All sessions start at 5:00 pm (PST).
To register, go to https://bit.ly/catalystsca2022
Susan Kirsch
Catalysts for Local Control
+1 415-686-4375
info@catalystsca.org