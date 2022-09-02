LoginRadius’ Founding CEO Accepted into Forbes Business Council
Rakesh Soni, the CEO of LoginRadius, is now a member of Forbes Business Council. He was selected by a review committee based on his entrepreneurial experience.
This invitation to be a part of the council is a big honor, and I look forward to contributing my expertise.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders
— Rakesh Soni, Founding CEO of LoginRadius
Rakesh Soni, the founding CEO of LoginRadius, a cloud-based customer identity and access management platform (CIAM) based in San Francisco, California, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Soni was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his executive and entrepreneurial experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics and personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Rakesh Soni into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Soni has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Soni will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Soni will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Council member concierge team.
“I have long been impressed by the Forbes Business Council and its commitment to bringing together leaders in the high-growth business and entrepreneurial space,” says Soni. “This invitation to be a part of the movement is a big honor, and I look forward to contributing my expertise with my peers as we help shape our industry together.”
About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience. The company has been named as a leading industry player in the CIAM space by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
