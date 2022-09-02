World Experts From Five Continents To Discuss Latest Advances In Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence is rapidly changing our world in unprecedented ways. It is fast becoming the very backbone of some of the world’s largest economies, including the U.S.A, China and the United Kingdom.
But fundamental questions remain about the speed AI is developing, and how it it is being used in vital areas from healthcare and sanitation, to construction and manufacturing. Every part of our lives are becoming touched by AI, and a major worldwide Webinar will soon bring together some of the world’s most eminent AI experts, from tech giants and large corporations spreading five continents.
Speakers are from Vice President, Head/Director of AI levels, from the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Italy, Luxembourg, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore to Australia, and other countries as well.
The conference organiser and host is Wow AI, a global provider of top quality AI training data. Some of the finest AI thought leaders will attend the event, including:
● Noelle Silver Russell: AI Executive at IBM & Founder of AI Leadership Institute, MVP of AI at Microsoft
● Ali Arsanjani: Director, VP of AI/ML at Google Cloud & former CTO at IBM
● Patrick Bangert: Vice President of AI at Samsung SDS
● Andreas Welsch: Vice President & Head of Solution Management — Artificial Intelligence of SAP
● David Von Dollen: Head of AI at Volkswagen, the United States
● Veeresh Shringari: Senior AI/ML Consultant at Amazon Web Services, the United Kingdom
● Ammar Hussain: Director of Azure Data & AI at Microsoft
● Mohamed Lemine Beydia: Data Science Manager at Deloitte
● Patrick Klingler: CDO Hub Lead at Mercedes-Benz
● Steve Nouri: Founder of AI4Diversity, Chief AI Evangelist at Wand, co-founder of Hackmakers DAO, Top LinkedIn voice of AI & Web 3.0, Australia
● and many other AI experts and executives around the world
Concerns must be addressed how AI is operating, both locally and internationally. By joining this Worldwide AI Webinar you will engage with the top industry experts, and learn how global tech giants and regional corporations are making the most of this new and growing technology. Crucially, you will also learn how AI can further advance, to solve urgent national & global issues.
