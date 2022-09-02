For Immediate Release:

September 1, 2022

Contact:

Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs

(785) 338-3036

nadia.marji@ks.gov

Fields Managed Specifically for Dove Hunting Now Open

Kansas City, Kan. – The 2022 Kansas dove hunting season has officially begun and quality public hunting opportunity awaits at more than 90 locations managed specifically for dove hunting by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP). See https://ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Migratory-Birds/Dove2 for a complete list of publicly-accessible dove fields open this season.

Though drought events earlier in the year have had a significant effect on spring plantings across the state, KDWP’s public land managers have once again gone above and beyond to provide optimum wildlife habitat for public enjoyment, to include crops of sunflowers, milo and wheat stubble that are sure to attract good numbers of fast-flying quarry.

Hunters can increase their odds of successful hunts this year by:

Checking the latest reports for the specific wildlife area they are interested in, or by calling the wildlife area office for the most up-to-date information.

Ensuring only non-toxic shot is utilized on public lands. And, making sure shotguns are plugged and incapable of holding more than three shells at a time.

Downloading the Go Outdoors Kansas mobile app, which gives hunters instant access to their license and permit purchases, current regulations, and public lands check-in/check-out system.

The 2022 Kansas dove hunting season runs September 1 through November 29, during which time hunters may take mourning, white-winged, Eurasian collared, and ringed turtle doves. After the season closes, only Eurasian collared and ringed turtle doves may be harvested.

Hunters may keep a daily bag limit of up to 15 doves total, which can be mourning and white-winged doves in any combination; There is no limit on Eurasian collared or ringed turtle doves, but any taken in addition to the mourning and white-winged dove daily bag limit must have a fully-feathered wing attached for identification while in transport. The possession limit for dove is 45.

Lastly, hunters should keep in mind that migratory doves may only be taken while in flight.

To learn more about doves in Kansas, including the dove hunting season, visit ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Migratory-Birds/Dove2. To purchase 2022 Kansas hunting licenses and permits, visit GoOutdoorsKansas.com or download the Go Outdoor Kansas mobile app, here https://ksoutdoors.com/License-Permits/KDWP-Mobile-Apps/GoOutdoorsKS-Mobile-App.

