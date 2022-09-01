Seventh support package for Ukraine

SWEDEN, September 1 - The Government will donate artillery ammunition worth approximately SEK 500 million to help defend Ukraine.

Since February this year, Sweden has donated defence equipment to Ukraine through five different support packages. The sixth support package took the form of a training initiative. Swedish instructors are currently providing basic training for Ukrainian soldiers in the United Kingdom.

The seventh Swedish support package consists of artillery ammunition worth approximately SEK 500 million. The ammunition is compatible with the artillery systems currently in use, can be used immediately upon delivery and will contribute substantially to Ukraine’s military capability.