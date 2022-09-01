Submit Release
MDE announces regional literacy meetings across state for families of kindergarten – third-grade students

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release:  August 25, 2022

Strong Readers Regional Meetings for Families

 

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will host nine regional literacy meetings beginning Sept. 8, across the state for families of students in kindergarten through third grade.

All meetings are from 6 – 7 p.m. and no registration is required. Locations include Holly Springs, McComb, Cleveland, Yazoo City, Columbus, Flowood, Jackson, Natchez, and Moss Point.

At each meeting families will receive an overview of the state law concerning literacy and assessment as well as strategies that can be used at home to help students improve their reading skills. The state law, known as the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), focuses on prevention and intervention to help children develop the reading skills required for fourth grade.

Family engagement is also a critical component of students’ reading success.

Time and place of each meeting are as follows:

  • Thursday, Sept. 8, 6 – 7 p.m.
    Holly Springs Primary School
    405 S. Maury St. , Holly Springs
     
  • Thursday, Sept. 8, 6 – 7 p.m.
    McComb High School Cafeteria
    310 7th St., McComb
     
  • Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6 – 7 p.m.
    Cleveland Central High School 
    300 West Sunflower Road, Cleveland
     
  • Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6 – 7 p.m.
    McLaurin Elementary
    170 Sgt. Prentiss Dr., Natchez
     
  • Thursday, Sept. 15, 6 – 7 p.m.
    Northwest Rankin Middle School Performing Arts Building
    5805 Highway 25, Flowood
     
  • Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 – 7 p.m.
    North Jackson Elementary
    650 James M. Davis Dr., Jackson
     
  • Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6 – 7 p.m.
    Family Education Center
    3524 Prentiss Ave., Moss Point
     
  • Thursday, Sept. 22, 6 – 7 p.m.
    Brandon Central Office
    2630 McArthur Dr., Columbus
     
  • Thursday, Sep. 29, 6 – 7 p.m.
    McCoy Elementary
    1835 School Dr., Yazoo City

For more information, visit mdek12.org/Literacy. For helpful resources and activities visit strongreadersms.com today.

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.

 

