Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 231,487 in the last 365 days.

2022-09-01 15:59:12.963 It Didn't Really Sink In for $50,000 Powerball Winner

2022-09-01 15:59:12.963

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player landed a $50,000 prize on a Powerball ticket she purchased at 7th Heaven Discount Store, 1100 N. Morley, in Moberly. 

“I’ve been playing the same numbers forever,” she shared, noting she’d picked her own numbers yet doubted she’d won when those numbers matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number drawn on Aug. 20. 

“I checked it like five or six times because I didn’t believe it,” she said. 

It wasn’t until she scanned her ticket using the Missouri Lottery’s mobile app that she realized she’d actually won. 

“It didn’t really sink in,” she stated. “Never have I ever won anything like this.” 

The winning numbers on Aug. 20 were 5, 9, 11, 16 and 66 with a Powerball number of 7. 

When asked what plans she had for the winnings, she shared she would like to purchase new furniture and pay off bills.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players who purchased tickets in Randolph County won more than $6.2 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Missouri Lottery retailers in the county received more than $619,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $3.7 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.
 

You just read:

2022-09-01 15:59:12.963 It Didn't Really Sink In for $50,000 Powerball Winner

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.