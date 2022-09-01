2022-09-01 15:59:12.963 It Didn't Really Sink In for $50,000 Powerball Winner

2022-09-01 15:59:12.963

A Missouri Lottery player landed a $50,000 prize on a Powerball ticket she purchased at 7th Heaven Discount Store, 1100 N. Morley, in Moberly.

“I’ve been playing the same numbers forever,” she shared, noting she’d picked her own numbers yet doubted she’d won when those numbers matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number drawn on Aug. 20.

“I checked it like five or six times because I didn’t believe it,” she said.

It wasn’t until she scanned her ticket using the Missouri Lottery’s mobile app that she realized she’d actually won.

“It didn’t really sink in,” she stated. “Never have I ever won anything like this.”

The winning numbers on Aug. 20 were 5, 9, 11, 16 and 66 with a Powerball number of 7.

When asked what plans she had for the winnings, she shared she would like to purchase new furniture and pay off bills.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players who purchased tickets in Randolph County won more than $6.2 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Missouri Lottery retailers in the county received more than $619,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $3.7 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

